Flyers showed up 'ready to fight' in playoffs, down Penguins in Game 1

Trevor Zegras took an interview with ESPN a couple of hours before the Flyers' much-anticipated Game 1 against the rival Penguins.

Analyst P.K. Subban asked the young center, who has been a revelation toward Philadelphia's march back into the Stanley Cup Playoffs, what the world was going to learn about this team after the final horn sounded Saturday night in Pittsburgh.

"We're ready to fight, man," Zegras replied bluntly.

Their play said as much.

They took the ice in a hostile PPG Paints Arena and skated hard.

They suppressed a high-powered and veteran Penguins offense to just 10 shots through two periods, and 17 in total, while Dan Vladar, once again, made 15 saves and enough big ones to keep this team in it.

Then Jamie Drysdale, Travis Sanheim, and star rookie Porter Martone each scored to keep ahead.

The Flyers won their first playoff game since 2020, and the first of this new era, 3-2, over the rival Penguins and a still-skating, and still just as infamous, Sidney Crosby.

They're leading the best-of-seven series, 1-0, with the brand of tight, defensive, low-event hockey that has already carried them this far under head coach Rick Tocchet.

And they showed the world, they're here to fight.

The first period brought the physicality.

Rasmus Ristolainen dropped Pittsburgh's Elmer Soderblom along the wall, which was enough to draw the night's first penalty for roughing.

Tyson Foerster got tripped and sent flying in front of the Penguins' net after he stripped the puck away from Kris Letang and tried to make a move to the backhand for one of the game's early chances.

Christian Dvorak lost his footing making a cut inside from in tight to send him falling into Pittsburgh goaltender Stuart Skinner, which sent the puck into the net, too, but had the would-be goal waved away for goaltender interference.

Captain Sean Couturier stapled Egor Chinakhov into the boards as the Penguins winger chased after a loose puck into the Flyers' zone, and then Pittsburgh's own captain Sidney Crosby ripped off the helmet of Jamie Drysdale as the Philadelphia defenseman tried to knock him away from another puck chipped into the corner.

Both of those sequences came around halfway through the first period, with the latter drawing matching penalties – Crosby for roughing and Drysdale for interference.

Neither of those, or any of the aforementioned ones before, led to scoring, though.

That came with the second, which brought the speed, those first breaks, and more chippiness.

After a series of Flyers chances sparked by takeaways and rushes back up the ice led by Trevor Zegras, Noah Cates, Couturier, and a long stretch pass across the rink that sent Owen Tippett in all alone on a breakaway, which were all stopped by Skinner, Zegras looped back around the Pittsburgh net with the puck.

He saw Drysdale tailing down to the right faceoff circle, slipped the defenseman a clean pass, and with a screen set up in front of the crease by rookie forward Denver Barkey, who looked to be skating the hardest out of anyone all night, Drysdale fired away a shot that Skinner couldn't see. The puck sailed right under his pads, and the Flyers had the first lead, 1-0, just shy of halfway through the frame.

A one-goal cushion was nothing to rest on against the Penguins, though, and the Flyers knew it.

Shorthanded, after Travis Sanheim got tagged for interference from dumping Crosby to the ice as he tried to crash in on the Flyer net, the penalty kill got after the puck carrier and kept trying to jump outlet passes at the Pittsburgh blue line, hoping to catch the Penguins sleeping.

It was effective. Pittsburgh, with one of the more effective special teams units in the league, could never get set and never got a shot off on its power play, while the Flyers tried to keep their foot on the gas well after it expired.

But eventually, they got caught with tired legs in their own end. Evgeni Malkin got to a bounce that they couldn't clear out of their zone, and got away the shot that tied it for the Penguins 1-1 with under five minutes left in the period.

The third became a matter of getting that one extra look to go through.

The Flyers got a power play before the end of the second and the beginning of the third, both on stick infractions tagged to Pittsburgh's Anthony Mantha, but they never materialized into anything. The Flyers' power play went 0-for-3 on the night, and after notoriously struggling all season to generate anything out of man advantages, that may be a key concern to worry about for later.

At even strength, though, the Flyers kept out-skating and out-chancing the Penguins, and on a night where Pittsburgh couldn't do much to get their power play going either (the Penguins went 0-for-2), that was enough of a difference.

Barkey, who never stopped hustling, jumped a blue line pass to bat the puck into center ice and go taking off on a breakaway that Skinner managed to fight away.

But soon after, Sanheim took the puck in at the point as the Flyers were cycling it around in the offensive zone. He made a move around a flat-footed Soderblom who was trying to check, and with space opened up from the quick handle, the Flyers' leading defenseman skated in toward the net and wired the puck through the bodies in front and by an again blinded Skinner to take back the lead, 2-1.

By that point, there were only 10 minutes left in regulation, the Penguins didn't even have 15 shots on goal, and weren't doing enough to suddenly start piling pucks on to Vladar in the Philadelphia net.

The Flyers had them effectively stuck in the mud, and with time running out, Martone, their game-changing 19-year-old, won a race after one more puck, spun around with it in the right circle to shake a chasing defender, then fired a shot that beamed over Skinner's glove and to the back of the net to make it a 3-1 game with less than three minutes to go.

That all but put Saturday night away in favor of Philadelphia.

It just took Vladar hanging in there for a couple more stops and the defense pushing the puck away to fight off the remaining seconds, a pressing Malkin, a late goal from Bryan Rust, and an aggravated Crosby.

But they fought, and they won.

On Saturday night, they were ready to.

Now they only need to do it three more times.

Game 2 is Monday night back in Pittsburgh. Then Game 3 will finally bring the series to Philly and Xfinity Mobile Arena on Wednesday.

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