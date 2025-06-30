Flyers thoughts: A big draft leads right into a curious free agency period

There was a calm through the hallways of the Atlantic City Hard Rock on Sunday morning, and an open door to one of the ballrooms that showed the Philadelphia Flyers' makeshift war room getting disassembled.

The rush, for now, was over.

The Flyers, in the decentralized 2025 NHL Draft this past weekend, made another crucial run of picks for their rebuild, putting together a prospect haul that made the plan that general manager Danny Brière has stressed numerous times in the past year just a bit clearer.

Highlighted by star wing prospect Porter Martone as the sixth overall pick and high-upside center Jack Nesbitt in a trade up with Pittsburgh to the No. 12 spot, the Flyers' future outlook got a whole lot bigger, meaner, and universally more competitive in terms of work ethic within just a 24-hour span.

Of course, they got more skill, which they always needed, but Friday night's first round into Saturday's rounds 2-7 made it evident that the organization wanted its development pool to get tougher.

Both Brière and assistant general manager Brent Flahr chalked it up to coincidence that all but two of their nine draft picks this weekend measured in at above six feet tall.

However, they both knew and outright said before the draft that they were aware the Flyers had become an undersized group, which not long after, was followed by a fierce and strong Florida Panthers team winning its second straight Stanley Cup title.

It's not enough to just be talented in the NHL, you have to be strong.

"You watch the playoffs," Flahr said after the Flyers' work on Day 2 of the draft wrapped Saturday. "It's a grind. To be able to get into the NHL, you have to have a tremendous work ethic, then to be able to have success in it, you have to have that side of it. So, the guys we drafted, as part of what [head coach Rick Tocchet] wants, as part of what [president of hockey ops Keith Jones] and Danny want, we want competitive people and I think we did a pretty good job of that."

It'll be a few years before the Flyers can really see the payoff, though – anywhere from 3-5 years, especially for a slow-building center pipeline, Brière mentioned the night prior following the conclusion of the first round.

It's a process, still very much a rebuild, and with the steps taken this weekend, a means to keep up with or even eventually get ahead of a league that, inevitably, always champions physicality.

The reigning champion Panthers are the face of that now. Once upon a time, the Flyers were, too.

And maybe they can be again with who they've brought in and what they're trying to do, as Keith Jones put pretty succinctly when Nesbitt walked up to the draft stage in LA with his new hat and jersey, then to the monitor toward the back with Philly's front office regime awaiting on a video call.

"Well, he looks like a Flyer to me," Jones said of their newest center.

A few more thoughts on the Flyers after the draft and just ahead of free agency's opening on Tuesday at noon ET...