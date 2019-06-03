Flyers trade fifth round pick for winger Kevin Hayes

June 03, 2019
The Flyers are molding their roster in new head coach Alain Vigneault's image, as the team has acquired former New York Ranger Kevin Hayes from the Jets for a fifth-round pick in June's draft.
Hayes is just two years removed from scoring 25 goals during Vigneault's final season at the helm for the Rangers, and has eclipsed 40 points total in four of his five NHL seasons. Last year, he had 55 points between stints in New York and in Winnipeg.
The 27-year-old right winger's acquisition is a bit confusing, as he is a free agent and had inconsistent success under Vigneault with the Rangers,
Vigneault forced Hayes into a shutdown two-way center role he was not suited for at all, and struggled hard. In his limited time with Quinn he flourished freed from the role. Did AV learn his lesson? Is Hayes even going to sign there? How much money makes it worth it? WHO KNOWSSS— Joe Fortunato (@JoeFortunatoBSB) June 4, 2019
However, the team appears to be confident they can strike a deal with the former first round pick.
"By gaining the rights to Kevin at this time, it provides us with an opportunity to negotiate with him prior to July 1 when he is due to become an unrestricted free agent," Flyers' GM Chuck Fletcher said via the team's website.
Hayes made $5.175 million last season.
