More Sports:

June 03, 2019

Flyers trade fifth round pick for winger Kevin Hayes

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers NHL
Kevin-Hayes-Flyers_060319_USAT Jayne Kamin-Oncea /USA Today Sports

Will the Flyers be able to strike a deal with Kevin Hayes?

The Flyers are molding their roster in new head coach Alain Vigneault's image, as the team has acquired former New York Ranger Kevin Hayes from the Jets for a fifth-round pick in June's draft.

Hayes is just two years removed from scoring 25 goals during Vigneault's final season at the helm for the Rangers, and has eclipsed 40 points total in four of his five NHL seasons. Last year, he had 55 points between stints in New York and in Winnipeg.

The 27-year-old right winger's acquisition is a bit confusing, as he is a free agent and had inconsistent success under Vigneault with the Rangers,

However, the team appears to be confident they can strike a deal with the former first round pick.

"By gaining the rights to Kevin at this time, it provides us with an opportunity to negotiate with him prior to July 1 when he is due to become an unrestricted free agent," Flyers' GM Chuck Fletcher said via the team's website.

Hayes made $5.175 million last season.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers NHL Philadelphia Alain Vigneault chuck fletcher Kevin Hayes

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Phillies must change it up to beat the Dodgers of the world
Phillies-Bryce-Harper-sad-060319_USAT

Music Festival

Five people injured after a stampede broke out at Roots Picnic
Roots Picnic stampede

Documentaries

Will Smith is producing a documentary series about Philly's Urban Youth Racing School
Will Smith

Eagles

Doug Pederson expects all Eagles vets to report for mandatory minicamp — including Malcolm Jenkins
112018_Malcolm-Jenkins_usat

Investigations

Wilmington woman recounts harrowing attack at Punta Cana resort
Tammy Lawrence-Daley

Nonprofits

A Philly nonprofit increasing yoga accessibility and inclusivity
roots2rise community yoga

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved