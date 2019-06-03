Flyers trade fifth round pick for winger Kevin Hayes

The Flyers are molding their roster in new head coach Alain Vigneault's image, as the team has acquired former New York Ranger Kevin Hayes from the Jets for a fifth-round pick in June's draft.

Hayes is just two years removed from scoring 25 goals during Vigneault's final season at the helm for the Rangers, and has eclipsed 40 points total in four of his five NHL seasons. Last year, he had 55 points between stints in New York and in Winnipeg.

The 27-year-old right winger's acquisition is a bit confusing, as he is a free agent and had inconsistent success under Vigneault with the Rangers,

However, the team appears to be confident they can strike a deal with the former first round pick.

"By gaining the rights to Kevin at this time, it provides us with an opportunity to negotiate with him prior to July 1 when he is due to become an unrestricted free agent," Flyers' GM Chuck Fletcher said via the team's website.

Hayes made $5.175 million last season.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports