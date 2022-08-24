More Sports:

August 24, 2022

Follow along: Eagles-Dolphins joint practice live stream and open thread

By Evan Macy
The Eagles and Dolphins are going at it Wednesday and Thursday in a pair of joint practices in Miami, the last good looks the media will have at the Birds before they make their final cuts and head back to Philly to prepare for the season behind closed doors.

With the preseason game on Saturday likely to feature little, if any action from players of real consequence for the upcoming season, Jimmy Kempski is in South Florida tracking every play and whipping up his usual practice notes.

If you simply cannot wait for him to publish his thoughts later today, we've put together a live stream and open thread below to keep track of all the tweets that will be streaming in at a fevered pitch.

