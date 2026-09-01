Forest Fest to bring live music, line dancing and cornhole to Newtown Square

Live music, country line dancing and food trucks are coming to a Newtown Square farm this September for an afternoon benefiting forest and wildlife conservation.

Forest Fest will take place Saturday, Sept. 12, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Garrett Williamson Farm. The six-hour outdoor event will feature live music, line dancing, food trucks, games, auctions and raffles.

The 29ers will headline the live music lineup, with Megan Knight opening the event. DJ Ashley Rose will lead country line dancing and provide music throughout the afternoon.

Tickets cost $130 and include $30 in meal credits that can be used at one of three food trucks, along with access to an open bar at the Watering Hole Bar.

Proceeds support conservation initiatives focused on maintaining healthy forests, protecting wildlife habitat and preserving outdoor traditions, along with educational outreach throughout the region.

Tickets and additional information are available through the Forest Fest website.

Saturday, Sept. 12 | 2-8 p.m.

Garrett Williamson Farm

395 Bishop Hollow Rd.

Newtown Square 19073

$130 per person



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