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September 01, 2026

Forest Fest to bring live music, line dancing and cornhole to Newtown Square

The Sept. 12 conservation fundraiser at Garrett Williamson Farm will feature an open bar, food trucks, outdoor games, auctions and raffles.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Outdoors
Forest Fest 2026 Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

This year's conservation fundraiser takes place Sept. 12 with live music, food trucks, an open bar and outdoor activities.

Live music, country line dancing and food trucks are coming to a Newtown Square farm this September for an afternoon benefiting forest and wildlife conservation.

Forest Fest will take place Saturday, Sept. 12, from 2 to 8 p.m. at Garrett Williamson Farm. The six-hour outdoor event will feature live music, line dancing, food trucks, games, auctions and raffles.

The 29ers will headline the live music lineup, with Megan Knight opening the event. DJ Ashley Rose will lead country line dancing and provide music throughout the afternoon.

Tickets cost $130 and include $30 in meal credits that can be used at one of three food trucks, along with access to an open bar at the Watering Hole Bar.

Proceeds support conservation initiatives focused on maintaining healthy forests, protecting wildlife habitat and preserving outdoor traditions, along with educational outreach throughout the region.

Tickets and additional information are available through the Forest Fest website.

Forest Fest 2026

Saturday, Sept. 12 | 2-8 p.m.
Garrett Williamson Farm
395 Bishop Hollow Rd.
Newtown Square 19073
$130 per person

Have an event coming up? Let the PhillyVoice Events team know about it by emailing events@phillyvoice.com.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Festivals Outdoors Newtown Square Fundraiser

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