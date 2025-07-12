More Sports:

July 12, 2025

Former Eagles DT Ndamukong Suh announces his retirement

Five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, who helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl in 2022, said he's honoring his late father by hanging up his cleats

JMosher-V1.jpg
By Geoff Mosher
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles NFL
112122NdamukongSuh Armond Feffer/USA TODAY Sports

Ndamukong Suh (pictured) announced his retirement. He last played in 2022 with the Eagles, helping them make the Super Bowl.

Former Eagles defensive tackle Ndamukong Sun, who helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl in 2022, announced his retirement from the NFL on Saturday.

Suh, in a lengthy social media post, wrote about his father’s death in July, 2024, and said he’s honoring his dad’s wish by “letting football go” at the right time.


Suh, the second overall pick in 2010 by the Lions, last played in 2022, signing with the Eagles halfway through the season along with veteran Linval Joseph to add depth to an interior defensive line that had some injuries.

Suh played eight games for the Eagles in the regular season as a rotational tackle and then in all three playoff games en route to the Super Bowl. He had one sack in his time with the Eagles, part of his 71.5-sack career that spanned 13 seasons and included stints with the Dolphins, Rams and Bucs.

Suh made five Pro Bowls, three All Pros, was Defensive Rookie of the Year and was named to the All-2010s team. He played in three Super Bowls, winning one with the Bucs and losing with the Eagles and Rams.

Suh, a star at Nebraska who was named college football's Player of the Year, overcame some anger issues earlier in his career with the Dolphins to have a long, successful NFL career. Notably, he was ejected from a Thanksgiving game against the Packers in his second season with the Lions for shoving a Packers guard's head into the ground and stepping on his arm. He was later suspended two games without pay.

But in 2015, Suh signed a six-year, $114 million contract with the Dolphins that then made him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history. 

