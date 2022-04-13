More News:

April 13, 2022

Former police officer pleads guilty to DUI and crashing into Northeast Philly home

Gregory Campbell, 28, seriously injured the couple that lived in the house and killed their two dogs

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations DUI
04 13 2022 Philly Officer DUI.jpg Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Gregory Campbell, 28 -- a former Philadelphia police officer -- pleaded guilty to driving his car into a Northeast Philly home at 70 mph while drunk last year. He seriously injured the married couple that lived there and killed their two dogs.

A former Philadelphia police officer pleaded guilty to driving his car into a Northeast Philly home at 70 mph while drunk last year.

Gregory Campbell, 28, seriously injured the couple that lived there and killed their two dogs. He confessed to the charges including aggravated assault while driving under the influence on Wednesday morning, the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced.

PHILADELPHIA (April 13, 2022) – District Attorney Larry Krasner issued the following statement on former Philadelphia...

Posted by Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Campbell, who was on the force for two years, will be sentenced on June 27 and could face years in prison.

The crash followed a night of drinking that included a stop at the nearby Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 headquarters on Feb. 6, 2021.

MORE NEWS: A look inside the Philadelphia real estate market and steps that can be taken for the future of affordable housing

Campbell had a blood alcohol content of .20, more than double the legal limit, when he drove his Dodge Dart into the home on Comly Road near the corner of Caroline Road around 8:20 p.m.

The home's occupants, a married couple, were sitting on their couch at the time of the accident.

Anna Wakeman, 53, was pinned under the former officer's car and dragged. Her injuries have required several surgeries and she's still recovering. Her husband Raymond Wakeman, 45, was also injured, but has since recovered.

Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw fired Campbell last year.

“From the beginning … Mr. Campbell has taken responsibility and his thoughts continue to be with the family," his attorney Steven Patton said, according to Audacy.

A statement from District Attorney Larry Krasner says that Campbell has been held accountable for his actions, but notes that the victims will be impacted for the rest of their lives.

"(They) lost their home, as well as their two dogs, and now face a lifetime of healthcare needs that the criminal justice system on its own cannot provide," Krasner said.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations DUI Northeast Philadelphia Dogs Crashes Philadelphia Police

Videos

Featured

Limited - Penn's Treaty Coworking

Why I chose Penn's Treaty Coworking
Limited - Opera Philadelphia Rigoletto

Opera Philadelphia to present 'Rigoletto' this spring

Just In

Must Read

Real Estate

A look inside the Philadelphia real estate market and steps that can be taken for the future of affordable housing
Northeast Philly For Sale

Flyers

Flyers shift to what's next after unsurprising trade deadline
65_Justin_Braun_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

Sponsored

Throw your next party at Brooklyn Bowl
Limited - Party at Brooklyn Bowl

Addiction

Teen overdose deaths are increasing but drug use is at an all-time low
Counterfeit prescription pills

Entertainment

New Philadelphia Stars mascot resembles the Phillie Phanatic, Gritty
Philadelphia Stars Mascot

Performances

Philadelphia Clef Club of Jazz to host first concert since start of COVID-19 pandemic
Clef Club Pentad

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved