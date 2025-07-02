With Fourth of July and Wawa Welcome America festivities, here are the road closures around Philly

From addresses to parades to the annual Wawa Welcome America festival, Philadelphia will be buzzing for the Fourth of July.

On Wednesday, the city announced a series of road closures for the week.

Here's what to expect:



Celebration of Freedom Ceremony

In front of Independence Hall, Mayor Cherelle Parker will speak and there will be a presentation of the Mayor's One Philly Award. These streets will be affected:

• Sixth Street between Chestnut Street and Walnut Street from noon to 4 p.m.

Salute to Independence Parade

The 249th birthday of the United States will be celebrated with a parade in the city.

These roads will be closed for the formation area:

• Second Street between Market and Walnut streets from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m

• Thi rd Street between Market and Walnut streets from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Fourth Street between Market and Walnut streets from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Fif th Street between Market and Walnut streets from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Front Street from Dock to Market streets from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Chestnut Street between Sixth and Front streets from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.



These roads will be closed from 10:30 a.m. until the parade ends:

• Fif th Street between Arch and Chestnut streets

• Sixt h Street between Arch and Chestnut streets

• Seven th Street between Arch and Chestnut streets

• Eigh th Street between Arch and Chestnut streets

• Nin th Street between Arch and Chestnut streets

• 10 th Street between Arch and Chestnut streets

• 11 th Street between Arch and Chestnut streets

• 12th Street between Arch and Chestnut streets

• 13 th Street between Arch and Chestnut streets

• JFK Blvd. between Market and 15th streets

• South Penn Square from South Broad Street to East Market Street

• East Market from Fifth Street to City Hall

• 12th Street between Vine and Market streets

• 13th Street between Vine and Market streets

• Arch Street between 13th and Broad streets

• Strawberry Street between Market and Chestnut streets

• Bank Street between Market and Chestnut streets

Concerts and fireworks

The Wawa Welcome America festival will wrap up with a concert and ensuing fireworks. LL Cool J and Philly own's Jazmine Sullivan will be headlining.

These roads will be closed from approximately 5 a.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday:

• 1900 Race Street

• 1800-1900 Vine Street

• I-676 off ramp at 22nd Street

• I-676 off ramp at 22nd Street

• 1-76 eastbound off ramp at Spring Garden Street

• Park Towne Place between 22nd and 24th streets

• 20th Street between Arch Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

• 19th Street between Callowhill and Cherry streets



These roads will closed from approximately 5 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Saturday, unless otherwise noted:



• Benjamin Franklin Parkway from 18th Street to Eakins Oval (all lanes)

• Eakins Oval (all lanes)

• Kelly Drive between Eakins Oval and Fairmont Avenue (Kelly Drive inbound closed at Foundation Green Drive at approximately 5 p.m.)

• Rear of Art Museum — Anne d’Harnoncourt Drive

• 2000-2100 Winter Street

• MLK Drive from Falls Bridge to Eakins Oval

• Spring Garden Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and 31st Street

• 23rd Street between Pennsylvania Avenue and Eakins Oval



These roads will closed from approximately 5 a.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday:



• 22nd Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue

• 21st Street between Winter Street and Pennsylvania Avenue



These roads will closed from approximately 1 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday:



•All roads from Arch Street to Spring Garden Street, 18th Street to 22nd Street (local access maintained for residents)

• All roads from Arch Street to Fairmount Avenue, 22nd Street to Corinthian Street (local access maintained for residents)

• 16th and 17th streets, between Arch and Spring Garden streets (closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety)

• 1600-1700 Benjamin Franklin Parkway (closed only if conditions warrant in the interest of public safety)



These roads will be closed due to possible public safety interests for the fireworks show from approximately 8 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday:

• Kelly Drive from Fairmount Avenue to Fountain Green Drive

• Lemon Hill Drive

• Sedgley Drive

• Waterworks Drive

• Poplar Drive

