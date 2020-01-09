Suspect killed in 'active shooter' situation in Northeast Philadelphia

A suspect was fatally shot in an exchange of gunfire with Philadelphia police after he barricaded himself inside a rowhome in the Frankford section of the city on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Police said the male suspect, who was not identified, locked himself inside a home in the 4600 block of Hawthorne Street around 1:05 p.m.

Deputy police commissioner Robin Wimberly said the shooting began after parole officers attempted to serve a warrant on the man, who began firing at police officers. No injuries to civilians or law enforcement officers were reported at the scene.

A heavy police presence, including U.S. Marshals and SWAT, had blocked off the area to assist in the barricade situation.



As a precaution, Harding Middle School and Frankford High School were placed in a "lock-in," police said.

