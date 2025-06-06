Frankford Library unveils $5.5 million renovation that took more than two years to complete

After being closed for two and a half years, Frankford Library reopened Thursday and unveiled its $5.5 million renovation.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 6304 Castor Ave. with local and state elected officials in attendance.

Renovations to the 1823 building, which was used as a hospital during the Civil War, were done to the work counters, study rooms, bathrooms, entryway and exterior. Lactations rooms were added, and meeting rooms and departments for children and teens were expanded.

Plans for renovating the library have been in the works for years. The facility closed in December 2022 with its reopening originally slated for late 2023. However, funding shortfalls and contractual delays pushed back the opening date to the summer of 2024 before finally reopening Thursday.

"Today, the Frankford community's patience is being rewarded with a beautiful, modern library that reflects the pride and resilience of this neighborhood," City Councilmember Quetcy Lozada (D-7th) said during the ceremony. "This library is the cornerstone of a larger vision for Frankford, where every family has access to safe spaces, quality resources and opportunities to grow."

Provided Image/Free Library of Philadelphia Frankford Library held an event Thursday to unveil its $5.5 million renovations.

The Frankford Library became part of the Free Library system in 1900 and the building has undergone two other major renovations in 1959 and 1997.

Regular hours for the library are 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. It is closed on weekends.

Frankford Library is the fourth Free Library branch to open this year after undergoing renovations. The others were the Kingsessing, Cobbs Creek and Lawncrest libraries, with the four projects totaling a $21 million investment.