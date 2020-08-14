More Events:

August 14, 2020

Spataro's in Reading Terminal Market to give out free cheesesteaks

The giveaway will take place Wednesday, so mark your calendar

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Spataro's Cheesesteaks in Reading Terminal is hosting a giveaway on Wednesday, Aug, 19. The first 100 people will receive half of a spicy cheesesteak in honor of National Hot and Spicy Food Day.

What's better than a cheesesteak? A free cheesesteak.

The recently opened Spataro's Cheesesteaks in Reading Terminal Market is giving away lunch on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

The giveaway is in honor of National Hot and Spicy Food Day, a "holiday" we never knew existed before now.

The first 100 people will receive half of a cheesesteak with top round steak from Giunta's Prime Shop, also located within the market, Cooper Sharp cheese and cherry peppers to make it spicy. Onions will be available upon request.

The sandwich will be free but donations to the Reading Terminal Market Preservation Trust are welcome.

And as a bonus, the complimentary cheesesteaks will come with a free shot of buttermilk, which sounds like an odd pairing until you know the backstory. Spataro's originally opened as a buttermilk shop 73 years ago and still operates today.

"My grandfather, who originally opened Spataro's, always said, 'Drink buttermilk and live forever,'" owner Alex Spataro said. "I've always lived by that notion and we hope more people will learn about our roots while getting a free lunch."

After the giveaway, the spicy cheesesteak will be available to order off the menu. Also, customers will have the option to select the Giunta's top round steak over the classic, house rib-eye for an additional $3 for any cheesesteak order.

Spataro's is located under the neon Liberty Bell sign in the market. Reading Terminal opens at 8 a.m. Monday through Saturday and at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Sinead Cummings
