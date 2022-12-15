Free COVID-19 tests are again available via the mail; here's how to order them

The federal government is offering free, at-home COVID-19 tests again as the so-called "tripledemic" of respiratory illnesses – COVID-19, influenza and respiratory syncytial virus – has sickened millions of Americans and overwhelmed emergency departments across the country.

Starting Thursday, households can request four free COVID-19 test kits from COVIDTests.gov. The U.S. Postal Service will begin shipping them next week, NPR reported.

People who lack internet access or need assistance ordering the tests can call 1-800-232-0233. Help is available in English and more than 150 other languages from 8 a.m. to midnight every day.

The Biden administration paused the program in early September because of concerns of a dwindling stockpile. At that point, more than 600 million at-home tests had been distributed through the program.

But due to concerns about a COVID-19 surge at the holidays, the White House is making free tests available for a limited time as part of a broader "winter preparedness plan," which also includes ensuring other critical supplies and medical surge teams are at the ready for an influx of hospitalizations.

In Philadelphia, the school district is offering families free at-home tests at the following sites from Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.:

• South Philadelphia High School, 2101 S. Broad St.

• Samuel Fels High School, 5500 Langdon St.

• Overbrook High School, 5898 Lancaster Ave.

• MLK High School, 6100 Stenton Ave.

• Thomas Edison High School, 151 W. Luzerne St.

People with private health insurance also can eight free COVID-19 tests each month. To take advantage of this, people should contact their health plans to determine how to order the tests or submit for reimbursement.

Due to the triple threat of respiratory viruses, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people wear masks in public indoor settings, especially in communities with high levels of COVID-19 transmission. In the Philadelphia region, COVID-19 levels are considered medium, according to the CDC.

The CDC also continues to recommend masking for anyone traveling by plane, train or any other form of public transportation. Anyone at risk of severe disease, like people with weakened immune systems, also should consider wearing a mask.

COVID-19 cases increased nationwide after the Thanksgiving holiday. As of Dec. 7, the most recent CDC data available, the weekly average for new cases was up 49.6% compared to the week prior. Hospital admissions were up by 13.8%.

Seasonal flu activity also remains high. The CDC estimates there have been at least 13 million illnesses, 120,000 hospitalizations and 7,300 deaths from the flu. There have been 21 pediatric flu deaths reported.

The spike in respiratory illnesses began earlier this fall, with an unprecedented surge of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, cases. The rate of RSV-associated hospitalizations has been about 30.4 per 100,000 people, according to the CDC.