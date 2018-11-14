More Health:

November 14, 2018

New Jefferson Health partnership will offer free genetic testing to its employees

The network's 30,000 employees will now have access to know their genetic health risks

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Prevention Genetic testing
Stock_Carroll - Thomas Jefferson Hospital Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The entrance to the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital Curtis Clinic building on the 900 block of Walnut Street.

Genetic testing is all the rage these days — there are even testing kits for your dog.

Today, Jefferson Health announced it will offer free genetic testing to all of its 30,000 employees.

The initiative comes as a result of Jefferson’s partnership with Color, a genetic testing company. The pilot project will give employees the ability to access their genetic information, including their hereditary risk for medical conditions such as cancer and heart disease. The testing will come with no out-of-pocket expense for employees.

According to Jefferson's announcement, Color's solution is more robust than many other at-home genetics testing kits. With a saliva sample, it will analyze 30 cancer-risk genes, including mutations that could increase the likelihood of developing hereditary cancers; 30 genes commonly associated with hereditary heart conditions that can have actionable treatment plans; 14 genes associated with the metabolism of commonly used drugs for which genetics can help inform drug use and dosage to help improve medication efficacy and minimize negative side effects; and DNA, on an ongoing basis, to help you learn more about common traits influenced by your genes, such as lactose intolerance and alcohol flush.

RELATED READ: Jefferson collaboration creates first international medical degree

This partnership is an exciting one for those employed by the Jefferson Health network, said Dr. Stephen K. Klasko, president of Thomas Jefferson University and CEO Jefferson Health, in the announcement:

"There is a consumer revolution happening in many industries, but there seems to be a disconnect in adopting new, disruptive changes when it comes to health care, and Color Genomics is a great example of that," he said. "Jefferson has an almost 200-year-old history. In using our tested knowledge while thinking like a start-up company by partnering with a cutting-edge genomics company, we can unlock the key to personalizing health care in a way that patients can make informed decisions."

The partnership also represents an opportunity for Jefferson employees to get genetic counseling through Color's board-certified, licensed genetic counselors, or with the board-certified, licensed cancer genetic providers at Jefferson's Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center, said Karen Knudsen, Ph.D., enterprise director of the Kimmel Cancer Center. 

It sounds like a cool perk, but the New York Times questions whether widespread genetic testing is all that beneficial to the general public as its popularity rises. 

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Prevention Genetic testing Jefferson Health Jefferson Health Genetics Cancer Genetic testing Health News

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: The 2018 season is over for the Eagles and it's Jim Schwartz's fault
111219_Scwartz_usat

Business

Jersey Shore's iconic Fralinger's salt water taffy maker files for bankruptcy
Fralinger's Salt Water Taffy

Food & Drink

Lucky Cat Brewing, from the owner of Grey Lodge Pub, opening in Mayfair next year
grey lodge pub mayfair

NBA

Robert Covington, Dario Saric post farewell messages to Philly
040818-RobertCovington-USAToday

Food & Drink

Beaujolais Nouveau Day 2018: Where to drink the French wine in Philly
red wine with vineyard behind

Health News

New guidelines recommend all adults be screened by a physician for unhealthy alcohol use
alcohol-screening-policy-pexels

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.