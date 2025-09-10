Free Library exhibit examines how different cultures view death and grief

The Free Library of Philadelphia is exploring how different cultures have answered the age-old question of mortality in its new exhibit, "Or Not To Be."

Named after the famous soliloquy from William Shakespeare's "Hamlet," the exhibit displays books, music, artwork and other items from the Free Library's collections that focus on death and how it has inspired, confounded and unnerved people. The items, which also can be viewed online, range from books that date to the mid-18th century to international musical scores about grief.

"Confronting death is complicated, yet it is a shared reality," said Gary Galván, co-curator of the exhibit. "With this exhibition, we offer visitors a dignified perspective on a topic that crosses cultures and generations."

The free exhibit is open through Saturday, Feb. 28, in the Parkway Central Library's Dietrich Gallery from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. On the first Wednesday of the month, the exhibit remains open until 7 p.m.

The library also is hosting events that highlight the various viewpoints on death, grieving and the afterlife. They include a philosophy discussion series, an exploration of international culinary mourning traditions and a free estate planning session.

People also can attend a guided tour and behind-the-scenes look at the making of "Or Not To Be" on Wednesday, Sept. 17.

Given the weight of the subject matter, the Free Library also is providing resources on grief support, substance abuse and suicide prevention.

"As we address a topic like death, especially one that can be difficult to engage with, we aim to create a space where individuals can explore life's deepest questions with sensitivity, respect and care," Free Library President and Director Kelly Richards said.