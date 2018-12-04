'Friends' to stay on Netflix after streaming service agrees to pay WarnerMedia $100 million

Netflix will pay around $100 million to keep licensing "Friends" from its owner WarnerMedia.

The platform — which is now providing streaming services to 57 million subscribers in the U.S. and 130 million worldwide — previously payed $30 million a year for the show, according to the New York Times.

Availability for all 10 seasons of "Friends" was about to run out. On the platform's page, the show was listed to expire Jan. 1, 2019.

The renewed, nonexclusive deal for $100 million will last throughout 2019, according to the company's Twitter account.





