February 07, 2024

Frontier Airlines adds flights from Philly airport to 10 more destinations

Milwaukee, Kansas City, St. Louis and Indianapolis are among the cities that will have new service beginning in May

By Michael Tanenbaum
Frontier Airlines plans to add 10 new routes out of Philadelphia International Airport beginning in May. Destinations include Chicago, Illinois; Detroit, Michigan and St. Louis, Missouri.

Frontier Airlines is introducing nonstop flights from Philadelphia to 10 new destinations this spring, with plans to nearly double its daily departures from PHL this summer.

Beginning in late May, the budget carrier will offer flights to Portland, Maine; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Indianapolis, Indiana; Columbus, Ohio; Kansas City, Missouri and Pensacola, Florida three times a week.

New flights to St. Louis, Missouri will run four times a week and daily service will be offered to Detroit, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois.

Frontier said flights on the new routes are being offered at introductory fares as low as $19.

Frontier previously had announced it would start daily service in May from Philadelphia to Minneapolis, Minnesota. The airline also will begin twice-weekly flights to Pittsburgh.

With the new routes, Frontier will have 39 destinations out of Philadelphia International Airport. It will operate a daily average of 44 flights this summer, a 47% increase over last year.

"PHL will see the second largest increase in daily departures on Frontier this summer among our major operational bases," Frontier CEO Barry Biffle said.

Atif Saeed, CEO of Philadelphia's Department of Aviation, said the increase in routes is a sign of the airport's ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. In December, the airport said its projected 1.1 million travelers during the holiday season was on track to be just 5% below its passenger volume during the same period in 2019.

