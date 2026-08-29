Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Preseason Week 3, Eagles vs. Bengals

In their third preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Philadelphia Eagles played 60 snaps on offense and 67 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, some notes, and some special recognition.

Quarterback

• 32 snaps: Tanner McKee

• 25 snaps: Andy Dalton



• 3 snaps: Cole Payton



Notes: Payton got 15 snaps in the first preseason game against the Ravens, and he was the only QB who did anything worth watching that night. He got 3 snaps Week 2 against the Patriots, and 3 snaps against the Bengals Friday night. 21 snaps total! What are the Eagles doing? This is the time of year to get a player like Payton some snaps. Did they really need to see more from McKee and Dalton?

As for this QB2 camp battle, McKee and Dalton were both bad Week 1, McKee won Week 2, and Dalton won Week 3.

Dalton has had an admirable career, sticking in the league through his late 30s. But man, there is just no entertainment factor there at all. The almost 39-year-old version of Dalton is like an addition of a bad character to a TV series, and you're just hoping the writers give up on him sooner than later. (Not that McKee has been Mr. Excitement either.)

Running back

• 43 snaps: Carson Steele



• 12 snaps: Dameon Pierce

• 5 snaps: Jordan Mims



Notes: Steele made a case for a roster spot after leading the team in receiving each of the past two games. Unfortunately, there may not be room.

Pierce had a good game too, running hard and dragging tacklers.

Wide receiver

• 47 snaps: Danny Gray



• 34 snaps: Quez Watkins



• 29 snaps: Britain Covey



• 20 snaps: Elijah Moore



• 17 snaps: Makai Lemon



• 15 snaps: Samori Toure

• 3 snaps: Erik Ezukanma



• 2 snaps: Tahj Washington



Notes: Lemon's lone preseason appearance was disappointing. He had 3 catches on 5 targets for 3 yards, and a drop that led to an INT. He also muffed a punt.

Covey absolutely dusted a Bengals DB with a stutter-go, but McKee missed him long on what should have been a TD.

Tight end

• 31 snaps: E.J. Jenkins



• 23 snaps: Cameron Latu



• 19 snaps: Stone Smartt

Notes: Jenkins was making a case for a roster spot late in camp, but a bad drop likely ended that campaign.

Latu has a chance to make the roster as a blocking TE and core special teamer.

Offensive line

• 60 snaps each: Micah Morris, Michael Jordan

• 46 snaps each: John Ojukwu, Jake Majors



• 39 snaps: Cameron Williams



• 21 snaps: Fred Johnson



• 14 snaps each: Myles Hinton, Zeke Correll

Notes: Morris seemed to play well, and stamp his ticket onto the roster. (He was really the only guy I was interested in watching in-game, so I didn't see much of what the other guys did.)

Edge defenders

• 32 snaps: Joshua Weru



• 31 snaps: Keyshawn James-Newby



• 27 snaps: Jose Ramirez



• 26 snaps: Tarron Jackson

• 9 snaps each: Arnold Ebiketie, A.J. Epenesa



Notes: James-Newby had a sack. He missed most of camp with an ankle injury and had a long hill to climb to make the roster. Did he do enough? (Probably not.)

Ebiketie and Epenesa were quickly in and out of the lineup.

Interior defensive line

• 43 snaps: Zion Wilson



• 39 snaps: Gabe Hall



• 35 snaps: David Blay

• 22 snaps: Ty Robinson



• 20 snaps: Uar Bernard



Notes: Wilson showed a little something. He's an undrafted rookie and a good practice squad candidate.

Linebacker

• 47 snaps: Deontae Lawson



• 43 snaps: Chance Campbell

• 23 snaps: Brandon George



• 20 snaps: Smael Mondon

Notes: I thought Mondon made some plays and secured his roster spot, in case there was any doubt.

Cornerback and safety

• 53 snaps: Kapena Gushiken



• 48 snaps: Shaun Wade



• 44 snaps: Andre' Sam



• 38 snaps: Ambry Thomas



• 36 snaps: Maximus Pulley

• 29 snaps: Mac McWilliams



• 28 snaps: Isaiah Bolden



• 16 snaps: Michael Carter



• 12 snaps: Kelee Ringo



• 7 snaps: Jaylen Mahoney



Notes: Gushiken played a lot, and got work both in the slot and at safety. He also got a bunch of reps on kick/punt coverage. He made some plays on special teams, but gave up a bunch of receptions, plus some yards after the catch. I thought he had a chance to secure a roster spot with a strong performance, but will instead land on the practice squad.

Sam had a great game, but a lower leg injury ended his night, and maybe his season.

McWilliams' roster spot was a little more secure than Sam's or Gushiken's, and I still think he'll make the 53, but he struggled.

Ringo had another strong game. He has had a good summer!

Three stars 🤩

⭐⭐⭐: Andre' Sam

🌟🌟: Dameon Pierce

✨: Carson Steele

Game ball 🏈

• Preseason Week 1: Willie Lampkin

• Preseason Week 2: Markel Bell

• Preseason Week 3: Andre' Sam



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