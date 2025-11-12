Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 10, Eagles at Packers

In their Week 10 win over the Green Bay Packers, the Philadelphia Eagles played 63 snaps on offense and 68 snaps on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, some notes, and some special recognition.

Quarterback

• 63 snaps: Jalen Hurts

Notes: Hurts was 15 of 26 for 183 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs. He ran 5 times for 27 yards, and had a lost fumble. It was not his best performance, but it happened in a game that the defense balled out, and it's just another win on his ledger.

Running back

• 44 snaps: Saquon Barkley



• 12 snaps: Will Shipley

• 8 snaps: Tank Bigsby

Notes: The Eagles tried to run it a lot (too much, frankly), as Barkley carried 22 times for 60 yards (2.7 YPC). He did have one good looking long run wiped out by a Brett Toth holding call. He also had a 41-yard reception on a checkdown after he posterized Carrington Valentine with a flashy spin move.

Shipley had a nice reception near the sideline that kept a drive alive.

Bigsby wasn't super involved. He had 3 carries for 7 yards.

It appears that the RB rotation has settled in like so:

Barkley: Lead back (duh). Bigsby: RB2, plays when Barkley needs a breather. Would be the lead back if Barkley were to get hurt. Shipley: 3rd down / 2-minute offense guy.

A.J. Dillon was a healthy scratch against his former team. His poor game against the Giants Week 6 has buried him on the depth chart.

Wide receiver

• 58 snaps: DeVonta Smith

• 49 snaps: A.J. Brown

• 19 snaps: Jahan Dotson



• 11 snaps: Darius Cooper

• 1 snap: Xavier Gipson



Notes: Smith had 4 catches for 69 yards and an awesome contested catch TD. He is now on pace for 91 catches for 1241 yards and 6 TDs.

Brown had just 3 targets. He had 2 catches for 13 yards.

Dotson had 1 target, no catches.

The Eagles dialed up a shot play for Cooper, but he slipped on the play and hurt his shoulder, leading to a Hurts throwaway.

Tight end

• 54 snaps: Dallas Goedert



• 25 snaps: Grant Calcaterra



• 17 snaps: Kylen Granson

• 5 snaps: Cameron Latu

Notes: Goedert had 4 catches for 43 yards on 6 targets.

Calcaterra got open down the seam in the red zone, but Hurts fired a ball well over his head.

Offensive line

• 63 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Brett Toth, Tyler Steen

• 37 snaps each: Lane Johnson, Fred Johnson



• 1 snap: Matt Pryor

Notes: In the first half when Lane Johnson went down and I had a chance to get a close look at the replay, my initial thought was, "Multiple-week injury at a minimum, maybe season-ending." And he did get on a cart to get medical attention. But, when the second half began, Lane was on the sidelines, trying to get his leg to cooperate. He did eventually get back in the game, to my surprise. He will almost certainly be on the injury report this week.

Fred Johnson played really well in Lane's absence, and in a game against a very good Packers front that includes Micah Parsons. He also played well when the Eagles needed him against the Rams earlier this season.

Overall, the line played well enough in pass protection. They didn't allow any sacks. But like many other games this season, the running lanes often weren't there.

Cam Jurgens didn't practice all week, and he missed this game.

Edge defenders

• 53 snaps: Jaelan Phillips



• 43 snaps: Jalyx Hunt

• 19 snaps: Nolan Smith

• 10 snaps: Brandon Graham

Notes: Vic Fangio wasted no time getting Phillips on the field, as he led all Eagles edge defenders with 53 snaps played. And it paid off, as Phillips was a highly disruptive in his Eagles debut.

Hunt has really come on of late:

Pick-six vs. the Vikings Week 7 4 tackles, a sack, and a ton of pressure otherwise vs. the Giants Week 8 5 tackles, a sack, and a big tackle for loss vs the Packers

Smith had a sack in his return from IR.

Graham played about as much as anticipated in his first game back from retirement.

Interior defensive line

• 63 snaps: Jalen Carter



• 47 snaps: Moro Ojomo

• 29 snaps: Jordan Davis



• 4 snaps: Byron Young

Notes: Carter was really disruptive in this game. He had pressure all night, batted a couple of passes, and played the run well. He is beginning to round into his All-Pro form again.

Ojomo has become a very good NFL starter. He called out the Packers' play on their ill-fated late-game 4th down conversion attempt that went nowhere.

Ty Robinson was a healthy scratch.

Linebacker

• 68 snaps: Zack Baun



• 44 snaps: Nakobe Dean

• 34 snaps: Jihaad Campbell

Notes: Dean flew around and made plays all night. He finished with 7 tackles, a sack, and a forced fumble while only playing 44 snaps. He is in the final year of his contract. My assumption all season long has been that he would not be back with the team in 2026, given that Baun's contract runs through 2027, and Campbell has played well as a rookie. I'm beginning to wonder if that was the wrong read. Fangio obviously prefers Dean to Campbell at linebacker, for now, and from a big picture perspective I believe the coaching staff and the front office may view him as a long-term culture setting player.

Baun had 8 tackles, with led the team, as usual.

Campbell was beaten down the field on a long pass to Luke Musgrave, and he committed pass interference.

Cornerback and safety

• 68 snaps each: Cooper DeJean, Quinyon Mitchell, Reed Blankenship, Andrew Mukuba



• 56 snaps: Adoree' Jackson



• 4 snaps: Kelee Ringo

• 1 snap each: Sydney Brown, Michael Carter II

Notes: Mitchell was on Packers receivers like glue all night. For example, Packers fans wanted pass interference on this play, but they simply couldn't get any separation against him, and this is just great coverage (video via Shane Haff):

Jackson wasn't happy about a first down conversion that he gave up on out route late in the game, but he had one of the plays of the game when he broke up a deep pass to Dontayvion Wicks.

Ringo had a boneheaded holding call on special teams that wiped out a great punt by Braden Mann.

Three stars 🤩

⭐⭐⭐: EDGE Jaelan Phillips: Great Eagles debut. If he can stay healthy, Phillips fits right in with this defense like a glove.

🌟🌟: LB Nakobe Dean: A patellar tendon tear is a difficult injury to return from and still play with explosiveness, but Dean looks pretty good.

✨: WR DeVonta Smith: Smith has become the Eagles' WR1 this season.

Game ball 🏈

Week 1, vs. Cowboys: Jalen Hurts Week 2, at Chiefs: Andrew Mukuba Week 3, vs. Rams: Jordan Davis Week 4, at Buccaneers: Quinyon Mitchell Week 5, vs. Broncos: DeVonta Smith Week 6, at Giants: Dallas Goedert Week 7, at Vikings: Jalen Hurts Week 8, vs. Giants: Saquon Barkley Week 10, at Packers: Jaelan Phillips

