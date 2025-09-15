Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 2, Eagles at Chiefs

In their Week 2 win over the Kansas City Chiefs, the Philadelphia Eagles played 60 snaps both on offense and on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, some notes, and some special recognition.

Quarterback

• 60 snaps: Jalen Hurts

Notes: Sorry in advance, but I need to rewatch this game before I have more fully-formed thoughts on Hurts' performance Week 2 against the Chiefs, and that's just tough to do this soon after a travel day back from the Midwest. Excuses, excuses. But, as usual, Hurts didn't turn it over, and he won another game. He is now 39-10 during the regular season since 2022, and 6-2 in the playoffs.

But certainly, the Eagles' passing game stinks at the moment. Hurts was stellar Week 1, when there simply wasn't anything open and he made plays with his legs. I'm curious to see if there were opportunities down the field that he didn't see against the Chiefs Week 2.

Running back

• 50 snaps: Saquon Barkley



• 10 snaps: A.J. Dillon



• 2 snaps: Cooper DeJean

Notes: Barkley had 22 carries for 88 yards and the following 13-yard TD run:

While there are concerns with the Eagles' passing attack, there are no concerns with Barkley as an individual player. He has not had impressive stats so far, but he has had plenty of highlight reel moments, like the nasty stiff arm he delivered to CB Jaylen Watson.

Dillon carried 3 times for 19 yards. The Eagles did not get Tank Bigsby involved in the offense, but he did return kicks.

Wide receiver

• 58 snaps: A.J. Brown



• 45 snaps: DeVonta Smith



• 22 snaps: Jahan Dotson



• 12 snaps: Darius Cooper



• 7 snaps: John Metchie



Notes: In two games, Brown has 6 catches for 35 yards. He did get 8 targets against the Chiefs, but only had 5 catches for 27 yards.

Smith had the play of the day among the receivers, when he hauled in a 50-50 ball down the sideline against a Chiefs blitz. Hurts gave him an opportunity to make a play, and he did.

Dotson was quiet (1 catch, 4 yards) after an encouraging Week 1 game against the Cowboys.

Tight end

• 53 snaps: Grant Calcaterra



• 34 snaps: Kylen Granson



• 6 snaps: Cameron Latu

Notes: Calcaterra simply is not a good blocker in the run game or in pass pro. Run blocking example, via Shane Haff:

And in pass pro, on the first play of the game he whiffed on a blitzing corner and gave up an immediate pressure. I'm not sure how much longer the team can stick with him in the TE2 role.

On the bright side, Latu had an outstanding block that helped get the Eagles down to the 1 and into Tush Push territory.

Latu could be in position to take over Ben VanSumeren's job at FB.

Offensive line

• 60 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson

• 1 snap: Fred Johnson

Notes: Johnson and Steen both had good blocks on the Barkley TD run. Generally speaking, there were a bunch of plays in which Hurts had all day to throw, but he was unable to find open receivers down the field. I'd have to look a little closer on the rewatch, but anecdotally watching it live it felt like the big boys played well enough.

Dickerson played every snap after landing on the injury report this week, which was encouraging.

Edge defenders

• 44 snaps: Nolan Smith



• 34 snaps: Jalyx Hunt



• 20 snaps: Za'Darius Smith



• 16 snaps: Josh Uche

• 6 snaps: Patrick Johnson



Notes: Za'Darius Smith made an immediate impact in his first action as an Eagle. Dude basically walked onto the field off the street and had 4 tackles, a half sack, a tackle for loss, and a QB hit. In Week 1, Josh Uche got a lot of pressure in a limited number of snaps. In Week 2 it was Smith. The Eagles' depth on the edge seems to be coming together after there were some concerns there heading into the season.

Interior defensive line

• 48 snaps: Jalen Carter



• 42 snaps: Moro Ojomo



• 32 snaps: Jordan Davis



• 10 snaps: Byron Young

Notes: Carter was grabbing at his forearm or wrist quite a bit during this game. After the game he said that he had “a little bit of a stinger” in his arm. He said it was painful, but not enough for him not to finish the game. (I don’t think that he meant he had a stinger, as in, a neck/shoulder injury, to be clear. He just meant that he had a stinging sensation in his arm, I think.)

Carter was impactful at times in that he ate up double teams, as usual, but he also took a bunch of plays off, from what I saw. He was in fantastic shape in 2024, and played more snaps than any interior defensive lineman in the NFL. I don't think he's in the same shape he was in to close the 2024 season, but he could perhaps still get there.

Davis batted a couple of passes at the line, and Ojomo had the first regular season sack of his career.

Linebacker

• 60 snaps: Zack Baun



• 58 snaps: Jihaad Campbell

Notes: Campbell and Baun combined for 13 tackles. They were the defensive stars of the Eagles' win over Dallas Week 1, but did not have any splash plays Week 2. Baun got close on a few blitzes and forced some quick throws by Patrick Mahomes.

Cornerback and safety

• 60 snaps each: Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Reed Blankenship



• 48 snaps: Andrew Mukuba



• 43 snaps: Adoree' Jackson



• 14 snaps: Sydney Brown



• 5 snaps: Jakorian Bennett

Notes: Jackson had a pretty good game! He was the subject of criticism after a bad preseason and a shaky first game against Dallas, but he was pretty sticky in coverage against the Chiefs. To be fair, the Chiefs were missing their top two wide receivers, so it was an easier assignment this week, but he at least staved off a benching for another week, in my opinion.

And obviously, Mukuba made a big impact in this game, when he intercepted a dropped pass by Travis Kelce. He also had a nice tackle on Hollywood Brown to set up a fourth down and he combined for a half-sack with Za'Darius Smith. Mukuba said that was the first sack he has ever had at any level of football. He did have a bad moment when he bounced off of Mahomes while trying to tackle him on a scramble, but bounced back from it.

Mukuba seems to have a knack for being in the right place at the right time, which is a valuable skill for a safety.

Three stars 🤩

⭐⭐⭐: S Andrew Mukuba: He made the biggest play of the game, after a shaky start. That resiliency is a good sign for a rookie.

🌟🌟: EDGE Za'Darius Smith: Smith made an immediate impact without even having a training camp.

✨: RB Saquon Barkley: The elite juice is still there. The Eagles' passing game just has to get back on track to help him out a little and give him some breathing room.

Game ball 🏈

Week 1, vs. Cowboys: Jalen Hurts Week 2, at Chiefs: Andrew Mukuba

