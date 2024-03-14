More Health:

March 14, 2024

Among female veterans, suicide rates outpace those of male counterparts and women, overall

Researchers believe factors, including military sexual trauma, intimate partner violence, substance use, pregnancy and menopause, contribute to this statistic.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Veterans
women veterans mental health Israel Palacio/Unsplash

A new report shows that women veterans are more than twice as likely to attempt suicide than male veterans, due to a complex web of factors including military sexual trauma.

After joining the U.S. Air Force, Naomi Mathis saw a staff sergeant die by an accidental detonation of unexploded ordnance in Iraq. That tragedy along with other traumas Mathis experienced during active duty caused her to suffer from post traumatic stress disorder and suicidal thoughts.

"I want people to realize that you can turn any situation around," Mathis said in a report about a new study by the nonprofit organization, Disabled American Veterans. "It's not the end, no matter how hopeless it feels."

Mathis was able to receive treatment through the health care program for active duty service members, but many women who are veterans are not as lucky. According to the Disabled American Veterans report, female veterans are more than twice as likely to attempt suicide than male veterans.

Disabled American Veterans, which provides health care, education, employment and other support services to veterans and their families, just released the results of a comprehensive assessment of the complex factors that contribute to the high suicide rate among female veterans. 

The suicide rate among women who served in the military rose by 24.1% between 2020 and 2021, nearly four times higher than the 6.3% increase among male veterans and greater than the 2.6% increase among non-veteran women.

Contributing to these statistics are are issues like military sexual trauma, intimate partner violence, substance use disorders, pregnancy and menopause, the study found.

One in three women enrolled in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs benefits reported military sexual trauma, while nearly one in five female veterans using VA primary care reported experiencing intimate partner violence in the past year. The study also indicated that the "risk of suicide death among women who are veterans with active substance use disorder is more than twice what it is for men."

During pregnancy and up to one year postpartum, women with a prior mental health diagnosis are at an increased risk for a mental health diagnosis and suicide; menopause "corresponds to the highest rates of suicide among U.S. women," the report listed as particular challenges facing women who are veterans.

In addition, the study found gaps in mental health care for women who served in the military. For instance, one in four female veterans lives in rural areas where it is significantly more difficult to access healthcare, and only about 13 residential rehabilitation centers across the country provide "gender exclusive care and services," according to the VA.

The report also uncovered evidence of a "significant number of false negative screens" for military sexual trauma.

Disabled American Veterans made more than 50 recommendations for the VA to follow  "intended to spark necessary and urgent change that can save lives," including the following:

• Ensure veterans are effectively screened or re-screened for military sexual trauma
• Revise its model for predicting suicidality to incorporate risk factors weighted for female veterans
• Assess the need to increase gender-specific programming in residential rehabilitation programs
• Develop solutions to bridge gaps in mental health care services in rural communities
• Require that providers in the VA Community Care Network be trained in suicide prevention
• Encourage research into the relationship between menopause and suicide
• Similar to 988 for veterans in crisis, create a three-digit number, with a veteran option, for the National Domestic Violence Hotline (800-799-7233).

If you are a military veteran and experiencing suicidal thoughts or emotional distress, please call the confidential Veterans Crisis Line by dialing 988, then press 1; or text 838255.

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Veterans Philadelphia Veterans Administration Post Traumatic Stress Disorder Military Women Suicide Veterans Suicide Prevention

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Couple Walking Dog Along Suburban Street

How to reduce your risk of cancer
Limited - Gene Waddy

Supplier diversity is a key ingredient to business success

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Third suspect arrested in shooting of 8 teens at bus stop in Northeast Philly
Third Suspect Arrested

Prevention

Prevent vision loss: Understand the risks for glaucoma
Purchased - Eye exam, vision and woman patient in optometry clinic for testing, eyesight and optical assessment

Adult Health

Women may achieve more health benefits with less exercise compared with men, study finds
women exercise health benefits

Lifestyle

Philly's first yarn crawl aims to create community among often solitary knitting hobbyists
Philly Yarn Crawl

Phillies

Phillies face a tough decision on Johan Rojas
Johan-Rojas-Phillies-Spring_031324_USAT

Festivals

Cherry Blossom Festival will bloom in April with events throughout the month
Cherry Blossom Festival 2024 details

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved