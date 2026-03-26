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March 26, 2026

Dozens of Philly restaurants will come together for a food event supporting the city’s immigrant community

Unlimited food, drinks and live entertainment will be part of the Garces Foundation’s $125 April 23 benefit at Live! Casino.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Food & Drink Fundraiser
Garces Fundraiser Event Provided Courtesy/Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

The Garces Foundation’s annual benefit brings together dozens of Philadelphia restaurants for a night of food, drinks and live entertainment, all in support of the city’s immigrant community.

Dozens of Philadelphia restaurants will be in one place for a large tasting event this spring, with proceeds supporting services for the city’s immigrant community.

The Garces Foundation will hold its annual benefit on Thursday, April 23, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. Tickets cost $125 and include unlimited food and drinks. Cocktail attire is encouraged.

The event brings together a range of local restaurants and chefs for a tasting-style experience. Participating spots include Amada, Buena Onda, Village Whiskey, Little Fish and Hardena, among others.

In addition to food and drinks, the night will include live Colombian music, folkloric dance performances and an artisan market featuring handmade goods. A silent and live auction will offer items like dining experiences, travel packages and event tickets.

The foundation, started by José Garces and Dr. Beatriz Garces, provides healthcare, dental care and educational services for Philadelphia’s immigrant population. The annual benefit is its largest fundraiser, supporting programs like free health screenings, dental services and English and digital literacy classes.

Garces Foundation Annual Night Market Benefit

Thursday, April 23 from 6-9:30 p.m.
Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia
900 Packer Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19148
Tickets: $125

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff. 

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Food & Drink Fundraiser Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia Garces Foundation

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