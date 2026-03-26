Dozens of Philly restaurants will come together for a food event supporting the city’s immigrant community

Dozens of Philadelphia restaurants will be in one place for a large tasting event this spring, with proceeds supporting services for the city’s immigrant community.

The Garces Foundation will hold its annual benefit on Thursday, April 23, from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia. Tickets cost $125 and include unlimited food and drinks. Cocktail attire is encouraged.

The event brings together a range of local restaurants and chefs for a tasting-style experience. Participating spots include Amada, Buena Onda, Village Whiskey, Little Fish and Hardena, among others.

In addition to food and drinks, the night will include live Colombian music, folkloric dance performances and an artisan market featuring handmade goods. A silent and live auction will offer items like dining experiences, travel packages and event tickets.

The foundation, started by José Garces and Dr. Beatriz Garces, provides healthcare, dental care and educational services for Philadelphia’s immigrant population. The annual benefit is its largest fundraiser, supporting programs like free health screenings, dental services and English and digital literacy classes.

Thursday, April 23 from 6-9:30 p.m.

Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia

900 Packer Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19148

Tickets: $125

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