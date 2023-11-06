In the New Jersey Legislature, all senate and assembly seats are up for election on Tuesday

New Jersey's entire legislature is up for election on Tuesday, as incumbents and challengers battle it out for all 120 seats in the state senate and General Assembly.

Each of the state's legislative districts is represented by one senator and two assembly members, meaning anyone heading to the polls on Nov. 7 will vote for three representatives. Here's more info on the races in the nine districts representing South Jersey, including every candidate in the running. Before you vote, make sure to double check your district — the legislative map was redrawn this year, slightly altering the boundaries of New Jersey's 40 districts.

N.J. Legislature District 1 New Jersey's first legislative district represents all of Cape May County, and parts of Cumberland and Atlantic counties. Sen. Michael Testa Jr., another Republican, is running for reelection against Democratic newcomer Charles Laspata.

Assemblymen Antwan McClellan and Erik Simonsen, who are both Republican, will face challenges from Democrats Eddie Bonner and Damita White-Morris.



N.J. Legislature District 2 The state's second district is also currently Republican-held, and spans much of Atlantic County. Caren Fitzpatrick, the two-term Democratic Atlantic City commissioner, and Shawn Peck, a Libertarian mortgage lender, aim to unseat Sen. Vincent Polistina. On the Assembly side, incumbents Claire Swift and Donald Guardian are up against Democratic candidates Lisa Bender and Alphonso Harrell.



N.J. Legislature District 3 When Sen. Ed Durr, a truck driver who had never held elected office, mounted a 2021 campaign against Stephen Sweeney, the long-time Democratic state Senate president, few expected him to win. But in a major upset, the Republican candidate edged out the incumbent. He will now defend his seat from Democratic challenger John Burzichelli, a former state assemblyman.

Thomas Tedesco Jr., a Republican, is seeking the seat vacated by Beth Sawyer, while Assemblywoman Bethanne McCarthy Patrick, another Republican, is seeking reelection. They will face Heather Simmons and Dave Bailey Jr. in the race for New Jersey's third district, which covers parts of Cumberland and Gloucester counties and all of Salem County.



N.J. Legislature District 4 Currently Democrat-held, New Jersey's fourth legislative district represents parts of Camden and Gloucester counties. Sen. Fred Madden announced his retirement this spring after 20 years in office, leaving the state senate race wide open. It includes Democratic candidate Paul Moriarty, Republican candidate Christopher Del Borrello and third-party Conservative candidate Giuseppe Costanzo, whom some regard as a "phantom candidate."

The assembly race also is a free-for-all, featuring Democrats Dan Hutchison and Cody Miller, Republicans Matthew Walker and Amanda Esposito and Conservative Maureen Dukes Penrose.



N.J. Legislature District 5 The state's fifth district includes sections of Camden and Gloucester counties. Sen. Nilsa Cruz-Perez, a Democrat, will defend her seat against Republican candidate Clyde Cook and third-party Rights Tranquility Peace candidate Mohammad Kabir.

Assemblymen William Spearman and William Moen Jr., the incumbent Democrats, will face off against Republican challengers Joe Miller and Yalinda Pagan.



N.J. Legislature District 6 Stretching across parts of Burlington and Camden counties, the sixth legislative district is currently run by Democrats. Sen. James Beach, the assistant majority leader, will seek reelection against Republican challenger Mark Doogan.

On the Assembly side, Republican candidates Brian McRory and Danielle Barry will attempt to unseat Louis Greenwald and Pamela Lampitt.



N.J. Legislature District 7 New Jersey's seventh legislative district spans a sliver of Burlington County. Sen. Troy Singleton, the Democratic incumbent, is running against Republican James Fazzone, the former mayor of Burlington.

Herb Conaway Jr. and Carol Murphy, both Democrats, are also seeking new terms on the Assembly. They'll face Republicans Douglas Dillon and Eileen Bleistine.



N.J. Legislature District 8 The state senate race for New Jersey's eighth legislative district is anyone's game, since one-term Sen. Jean Stanfield announced she wouldn't run for reelection. Seeking her seat are Latham Tiver, a Republican, and Gaye Burton, a Democrat.

Assemblymen Brandon Umba and Michael Torrissi Jr., both Republicans, will face challenges from Democratic candidates Andrea Katz and Anthony Angelozzi.



N.J. Legislature District 9 With the exit of Sen. Christopher Connors, who succeeded his father Leonard Connors, voters in the state's 9th District will elect its first senator outside the Connors family tree since 1981. Republican candidate Carmen Amato Jr. and Democratic candidate Gabriel Franco will vie for the position.

Assemblyman Brian Rumpf, a Republican, is the lone incumbent seeking reelection. The other candidates in that race include Democrats Joseph Atura and Sarah Collins and Republican Gregory Myhre. The district represents parts of Atlantic, Bergen and Ocean counties.



