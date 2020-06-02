More Culture:

June 02, 2020

Two Philly companies create T-shirts supporting George Floyd Memorial Fund, Black Visions Collective

By Sinead Cummings
One of the T-shirt designs available to shop online from SHFT World with 100% of sales profits going to the George Floyd Memorial Fund and the Black Visions Collective.

Two local companies, SHFT World and AB Media Group, teamed up to create T-shirts benefitting the George Floyd Memorial Fund and Black Visions Collective.

The shirts are black with a white design stating either "This Black Life Matters," "Her Black Life Matters" or "His Black Life Matters." Each product is $14 and available to order from SHFT World's online shop.

All sales profits will be donated to the aforementioned funds. 

The George Floyd Memorial Fund has been set up by Floyd's family to help cover funeral and burial expenses, grief counseling for his family, and education costs for his children. Black Visions Collective is dedicated to improving the political standing of black people in Minnesota, where Floyd died. 

RELATED: CookNSolo restaurants donating 100% of net proceeds from sales this week | Purchases of 'We Are Philly' T-shirts help those in need

In an Instagram post, SHFT World stated they collaborated with AB Media Group "to bring to life a shirt that supports the fight against racism and inequality."

The shirts went on sale amid the protests in Philly seeking justice for Floyd, which began Saturday.

NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE. WE ARE HONORED TO PARTNER UP WITH @heyabmg TO BRING TO LIFE A SHIRT THAT SUPPORTS THE FIGHT AGAINST RACISM AND INEQUALITY. . . . 100% OF PROFIT FROM SALES WILL BE SPLIT 50/50 BETWEEN THE OFFICIAL GEORGE FLOYD MEMORIAL FUND & @blackvisionscollective . . . . IN ORDER TO REMAIN AS TRANSPARENT AS POSSIBLE ABOUT OUR WEEKLY DONATIONS, WE WILL SHARE THE WEEKLY CONTRIBUTION AMOUNT FROM SALES MADE. . . . THANK YOU TO EVERYONE IN ADVANCE FOR YOUR SUPPORT TOWARDS THE BLACK COMMUNITY, JUST LIKE BLACK VISIONS COLLECTIVE, WE ARE COMMITTED TO DISMANTLING SYSTEMS OF OPPRESSION AND VIOLENCE. . . . #BLACKLIVESMATTER ⚡️ #SHFThappens // Click the link in my bio to purchase your shirt today.

Sinead Cummings
sinead@phillyvoice.com

