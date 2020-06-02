Two Philly companies create T-shirts supporting George Floyd Memorial Fund, Black Visions Collective

Two local companies, SHFT World and AB Media Group, teamed up to create T-shirts benefitting the George Floyd Memorial Fund and Black Visions Collective.

The shirts are black with a white design stating either "This Black Life Matters," "Her Black Life Matters" or "His Black Life Matters." Each product is $14 and available to order from SHFT World's online shop.

All sales profits will be donated to the aforementioned funds.

The George Floyd Memorial Fund has been set up by Floyd's family to help cover funeral and burial expenses, grief counseling for his family, and education costs for his children. Black Visions Collective is dedicated to improving the political standing of black people in Minnesota, where Floyd died.

In an Instagram post, SHFT World stated they collaborated with AB Media Group "to bring to life a shirt that supports the fight against racism and inequality."

The shirts went on sale amid the protests in Philly seeking justice for Floyd, which began Saturday.






