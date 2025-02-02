Gerber recalls baby teething sticks due to potential choking hazard

Gerber is recalling and discontinuing its Soothe N Chew Teething Sticks after they were found to pose a potential choking risk for babies and young children, the baby food company announced.

The teething sticks were sold nationwide online and also were available in stores in dozens of states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, Gerber said in a release. The product was available in "strawberry apple" and "banana" flavors. The recall affects all batches of Sooth N Chew Teething Sticks.

Gerber initiated the recall after receiving consumer complaints about instances of choking linked to the teething sticks, which are edible teethers meant to help ease teething pain in kids who are six months and older. One emergency room visit has been reported so far in connection with the teething sticks, the company said.

Customers who purchased the teething sticks should not feed the products to their child and can return them for a refund. Anyone who is concerned about injury or illness related to the teething sticks should contact their health care provider.

Gerber said they're working with the U.S. Food & Drug Administration on the recall, and will cooperate with them "fully."

"We sincerely apologize for any concern or inconvenience this action represents to parents, caregivers and retail customers," Gerber said in a release.