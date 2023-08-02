More Health:

August 02, 2023

What is Gianotti-Crosti syndrome? Mandy Moore's son comes down with rare rash

The actress said her son developed itchy blisters that are often caused by an underlying viral infection

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Rash
Gianotti-Crosti Syndrome Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY

'This is Us' star Mandy Moore said her 2-year-old son Gus developed a rare rash called Gianotti-Crosti syndrome.

Actress Mandy Moore revealed on Instagram last week that her 2-year-old son, Gus, had developed a case of an uncommon rash called Gianotti-Crosti syndrome.

“This sweet boy woke up with a crazy rash on Saturday (morning),” the "This Is Us" star wrote in an Instagram Story. “We tried to deduce what it could be and did anything to help him find relief from the itch.”

Moore took her son to urgent care, a pediatrician and two dermatologists before Gus received the rare diagnosis for the itchy bumps go Gus' arms, legs and feet.

The National Institutes of Health describes Gianotti-Crosti syndrome as a skin condition in children that usually surfaces in the aftermath of an underlying infection, most often a virus. In the U.S., it may occur after a child has Epstein-Barr virus, a common illness that's spread through bodily fluids and includes symptoms like fever, fatigue, sore throat and swollen lymph nodes. The virus is the most common condition associated with infectious mononucleosis, or "mono."

Apart from Epstein-Barr, Gianotti-Crosti syndrome is sometimes caused by other viruses including enterovirus, adenovirus and rotavirus. In other parts of the world, it's more often associated with hepatitis B. This is less of a concern in the U.S. due to higher rates of vaccination. Rarely, the rash will develop in response to a vaccination for the flu, polio and other diseases.

Blisters from Gianotti-Crosti syndrome may appear on the legs, arms, buttocks and face. They're usually large and fluid-filled with flat tops. The lesions may or may not itch, and they can last anywhere from 10 days to a few weeks or months before they resolve on their own.

When the rash doesn't go away, a pediatric dermatologist may choose to prescribe a topical steroid to help eliminate it. Parents can also use over-the-counter hydrocortisone and antihistamines to help relieve symptoms.

Although Gianotti-Crosti syndrome sometimes occurs in adults, it's usually found among children between 1 and 6 years old.

The challenge for parents and doctors is properly identifying the rash, since it's not as common as other skin conditions and illnesses that show up in kids.

“I would say that in general this rash might be a little bit more tricky for non-dermatologists to diagnose,” Melissa Levoska, an assistant professor of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City, told CNN. “I don’t think all physicians have seen it frequently.”

Levoska said it's a good idea for parents to take their young children to see a dermatologist when they have rashes, since the causes may be overlooked and some conditions may be mistaken for others.

Kids with Gianotti-Crosti syndrome are not at risk of long-term complications, but Levoska said the skin in the area of the blisters may be discolored for a period of time before it heals.

“This parenting thing is weird and hard and sometimes you feel so helpless,” Moore said. “As long as he is smiling through it, we are 'A'-okay.”

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Rash United States Actors Celebrities Children

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Person having respiratory issues

Strategies for improving your respiratory health
Purchased - Young couple looking at laptop sitting on floor

Here’s what you need to know about Medicaid redetermination

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

7-Eleven in Roxborough robbed as FBI investigates string of similar incidents in the Philly suburbs
7-Eleven robberies

Banking

When to Consider Hiring a Private Banker?
Purchased - Couple speaking with a banker about finances

Eagles

What they're saying: Jalen Hurts isn't a 'Tier 1' quarterback
050223JalenHurts

Entertainment

Vinyl, a new live music venue and bar, now open in Center City
vinyl philadelphia

Food & Drink

South Philly Sausage Fest returns with comfort foods, local beer and a flea market
South Street Sausage Fest

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved