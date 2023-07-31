More Health:

July 31, 2023

COVID-19 cases are rising in the U.S., but the risk remains 'low' in Philadelphia

Summer travel and indoor gatherings prompted by hot temperatures have led to an uptick, experts say. But transmission rates remain near historic lows

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness COVID-19
COVID-19 Cases Philly CHRIS LANDSBERGER//THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

COVID-19 cases have increased nationally this summer, according to CDC data on hospitalizations, test positivity and wastewater levels. But the uptick is not expected to be severe and doesn't appear to be caused by a new variant.

COVID-19 cases are increasing again, nearly three months after the federal government ended the public health emergency. But health experts say the uptick may not be as severe or prolonged as previous summer bumps.

Multiple indicators — including hospital admissions, emergency department visits, test positivity and wastewater levels — suggest COVID-19 cases are increasing nationally, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Weekly hospitalizations are up 10.3% and Helix – a gene sequencing company that helps the CDC track changes in the coronavirus – says COVID-19 cases are up 30% to 40% since June based on its samples, CNN reported. The concentration of COVID-19 in U.S. wastewater has doubled in the last month, the first significant increase since last winter.

But cases still remain relatively low overall because they were very low when the uptick began, and experts say the increase does not appear to be driven by a new variant. Preexisting immunity from illness and vaccines should make most cases mild, but any uptick inevitably will cause more severe cases, experts say

"U.S. COVID-19 rates are still near historic lows after seven months of steady declines," CDC spokesperson Kathleen Conley told CBS News. "The U.S. has experienced increases in COVID-19 during the past three summers, so it's not surprising to see an uptick."

In Philadelphia, hospital admission rates and COVID-19 deaths have not spiked this summer and remain low, according to health department data

"We're not seeing anything remarkable here in Philadelphia at this time," said James Garrow, communications director of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health. "It's still important for people who are sick to stay home and to wear a mask if they do have to go out, and for people to be up to date on their vaccines, but otherwise this remains a time that people can enjoy seeing each other. At this stage, based on the numbers we are seeing, the benefits of social interaction outweigh the low risk for COVID-19 for most people." 

Here are the COVID symptoms and prevention tips to be aware of this summer:

COVID-19 symptoms

COVID-19 may cause the following symptoms, according to the CDC:

• Fever or chills
• Cough
• Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
• Fatigue
• Muscle or body aches
• Headache
• New loss of taste or smell
• Sore throat
• Congestion or runny nose
• Nausea or vomiting
• Diarrhea

Anyone experiencing these symptoms is advised to get tested for COVID-19.

Emergency medical attention should be sought if someone experiences emergency warning signs like trouble breathing, persistent chest pain, confusion, inability to stay awake or discolored skin, lips or nail beds. Older adults and people with underlying medical conditions, like heart or lung disease or diabetes, are at higher risk of getting severely sick from COVID.

Causes and prevention

The late summer COVID surge is likely driven by human behavior, as many people are traveling this summer or congregating indoors due to record-breaking heat, experts said. 

"We are in a very warm year and people are spending a lot of time indoors," Dr. Luis Ostrosky, chief of infectious diseases and epidemiology at UTHealth Houston and Memorial Hermann-Texas Medical Center, told the Wall Street Journal. "People are congregating in air-conditioned settings and that is providing an opportunity for transmission."

This, coupled with waning immunity, may contribute to the rising number of cases. U.S. vaccination numbers suggest that much time has passed since most Americans have gotten a COVID booster. 

People are advised to stay up to date on their vaccines to bolster immunity. New single-strain COVID vaccines will arrive in the U.S. this fall, targeting the omicron subvariant XBB.1.5.

Experts also suggest using rapid tests when people feel unwell or are planning to attend crowded indoor events. 

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness COVID-19 Philadelphia Infectious Disease CDC Coronavirus

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Young couple looking at laptop sitting on floor

Here’s what you need to know about Medicaid redetermination
Limited - Temple Robotics Main Image

With Temple Health’s advanced robotic technologies, spine surgeons can do more procedures using gentler approaches

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Lower Merion police searching for man who took 'upskirt' photos of women in Suburban Square
suburban square police

Development

3.0 University Place will solidify Philadelphia’s standing as a top city for the life sciences industry to call home
Limited - University Place Main

Eagles

Eagles announce dates for Kelly green uniforms
Randall-Cunningham-Kelly-Green-Eagles-Uniforms.jpg

Food & Drink

Dunkin' to give away free coffee, breakfast wraps to blood donors in August
Dunkin Red Cross

Entertainment

Tim McGraw to perform in Philly next summer on Standing Room Only tour
tim mcgraw tour

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved