More Culture:

February 11, 2026

Brewer offers expert tips for pairing beer with Girl Scout Cookies

Locust Lane Craft Brewery's Tom Arnold explains that dark beers complement chocolate cookies and pilsners pair well with buttery shortbreads.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beer
Girl Scout Cookie beer Locust Lane Craft Brewery/Facebook

Breweries in the Philly region like Locust Lane Craft Brewery and Evil Genius Beer Co. serve beer flights with paired Girl Scout Cookies each year in the slow winter months.

America's tiniest but most effective sales reps are back in business. The Girl Scouts have started another season of cookie peddling, with a new variety – the Rocky Road ice cream-inspired Exploremores – in the catalog.

While kids usually enjoy these treats with a glass of milk, adults have taken to pairing them with a pint. Girl Scout Cookie beer pairings have become big business for breweries in the slow winter months, including spots like Evil Genius Beer Co. in Fishtown and Conshohocken Brewing.

MORE: Wilt Chamberlain's home jersey from his rookie year with Philadelphia Warriors is up for sale

So what's the science behind matching the right beer to the right cookie? Tom Arnold, head brewer and co-founder of Locust Lane Craft Brewery in Malvern, said some pairings are "a no-brainer." Stouts, porters and other dark beers naturally complement chocolate, making them an ideal partner for the newbie Exploremores or Girl Scout Cookie staples like Peanut Butter Patties and Thin Mints. A buttery shortbread like the Trefoil goes better with a light brew like a pilsner or Kölsch.

There's more room to play with the other cookies. Caramel deLites could go with several different beer partners – a malty Irish red to complement the caramel or a fruited sour to punch up the coconut. Beers with citrus are a natural choice for Lemonades or Lemon-Ups, but that doesn't just mean shandies. A fruit-forward wheat beer or hazy IPA fits the bill, too.

When in doubt, Arnold said, turn to fail-safe beer style: the Northeast IPA.

"It's pretty sweet and pretty flavorful, but not very bitter," he explained. "Those work with all the cookies."

Sticking with relatively dry beers can also help offset a sugar overload. But if you'd rather have someone do the pairings for you, head to Locust Lane Brewery now through Sunday, Feb. 22 for their Girl Scout Cookie flights. Conshohocken Brewing has its own pairings while supplies last. Evil Genius will serve theirs on Friday, March 27.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beer Chester County Girl Scout Cookies Girl Scouts Breweries Evil Genius Beer Malvern cookies

Videos

Featured

Limited - Jefferson Health United Haalthcare

UnitedHealthcare’s decision puts patients at risk
Limited - PIDC - Dry Docks

The Navy Yard turns 25: A legacy of transformation and innovation

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Livestream set up in Lancaster County to watch two bald eagle eggs

Eagle Cam Pennsylvania

Sponsored

The 2026 home lending landscape

Purchased giving key to the new house to happy young couple

Health Insurance

Pennie enrollment plummets as health insurance premiums increase by 102%

Pennie enrollment

Pets

Adopting one of these pets gets you free 'Beauty and the Beast' tickets

PSPCA Pets Adoption

Fashion

More than 100 vendors will bring decades of vintage fashion to Oaks

The Philly Vintage Flea

Sixers

5 Sixers thoughts: How Dominick Barlow earned an unusual standard contract, Jared McCain talks trade and more

Barlow 2.8.26

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved