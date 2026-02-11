Brewer offers expert tips for pairing beer with Girl Scout Cookies

America's tiniest but most effective sales reps are back in business. The Girl Scouts have started another season of cookie peddling, with a new variety – the Rocky Road ice cream-inspired Exploremores – in the catalog.

While kids usually enjoy these treats with a glass of milk, adults have taken to pairing them with a pint. Girl Scout Cookie beer pairings have become big business for breweries in the slow winter months, including spots like Evil Genius Beer Co. in Fishtown and Conshohocken Brewing.

So what's the science behind matching the right beer to the right cookie? Tom Arnold, head brewer and co-founder of Locust Lane Craft Brewery in Malvern, said some pairings are "a no-brainer." Stouts, porters and other dark beers naturally complement chocolate, making them an ideal partner for the newbie Exploremores or Girl Scout Cookie staples like Peanut Butter Patties and Thin Mints. A buttery shortbread like the Trefoil goes better with a light brew like a pilsner or Kölsch.

There's more room to play with the other cookies. Caramel deLites could go with several different beer partners – a malty Irish red to complement the caramel or a fruited sour to punch up the coconut. Beers with citrus are a natural choice for Lemonades or Lemon-Ups, but that doesn't just mean shandies. A fruit-forward wheat beer or hazy IPA fits the bill, too.

When in doubt, Arnold said, turn to fail-safe beer style: the Northeast IPA.

"It's pretty sweet and pretty flavorful, but not very bitter," he explained. "Those work with all the cookies."

Sticking with relatively dry beers can also help offset a sugar overload. But if you'd rather have someone do the pairings for you, head to Locust Lane Brewery now through Sunday, Feb. 22 for their Girl Scout Cookie flights. Conshohocken Brewing has its own pairings while supplies last. Evil Genius will serve theirs on Friday, March 27.

