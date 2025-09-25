Glen Foerd marks decade of artists-in-residence with ArtsFest on Oct. 5

On Sunday, Oct. 5, Glen Foerd will host ArtsFest, a three-hour celebration that spotlights a decade of its Artist in Residence program through installations, performances, tours and community interaction. The event runs from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the riverfront mansion at 5001 Grant Ave.

Visitors can wander the grounds, bring a blanket or chairs, and explore the mansion via self-guided tours free of charge. Throughout the event, works by the 2025 resident artists will be on display in rooms across the Main House.

At 1:30 p.m., artist Cory Kram will present her community workshop–inspired pieces upstairs in the Gold Room. An hour later, Erik Ruin will present “Songs of Enclosure and Exclosure,” a print installation, in the Print Room. Meanwhile, in the dining room, video excerpts of Lauren Putty White’s dance performance “Dream Etched in a Memory” will run continuously.

Live music by Guachinangos will provide a musical backdrop, while food and drinks from The Clean Plate Club will be available.

This year’s festival highlights the 10th anniversary of the Artist in Residence initiative, with works that reflect Glen Foerd’s layered histories and riverside landscape.

Sunday, Oct. 5 from 1-4 p.m.

Glen Foerd

5001 Grant Ave.

Philadelphia, PA 19114

Pay-what-you-wish

