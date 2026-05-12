Glen Foerd’s 3rd Thursdays series returns May 21 with live music and mansion tours

Glen Foerd will begin its 2026 3rd Thursdays series on May 21, bringing live music, food and family activities back to the riverside estate in Northeast Philadelphia.

The free monthly events run from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 21, June 18, July 16, Aug. 20 and Sept. 17. Attendees can bring blankets or lawn chairs and spend the evening on the grounds overlooking the Delaware River.

The May 21 event will include food from El Torro Serrano, live music, lawn games, arts activities and free self-guided tours of the historic mansion.

Admission is pay-what-you-wish, with a suggested $10 donation. Advance registration is encouraged.

Glen Foerd

5001 Grant Ave.

Philadelphia, PA, 19114

Pay-what-you-wish

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