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May 12, 2026

Glen Foerd’s 3rd Thursdays series returns May 21 with live music and mansion tours

The free monthly waterfront series features food trucks, lawn games, arts activities and self-guided tours in Northeast Philadelphia.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Live Music Family-Friendly
glenfoerdthird.png Provided Courtesy/Glen Foerd

Guests gather on the grounds of Glen Foerd during a previous 3rd Thursdays event along the Delaware River in Northeast Philadelphia.

Glen Foerd will begin its 2026 3rd Thursdays series on May 21, bringing live music, food and family activities back to the riverside estate in Northeast Philadelphia.

The free monthly events run from 6 to 8 p.m. on May 21, June 18, July 16, Aug. 20 and Sept. 17. Attendees can bring blankets or lawn chairs and spend the evening on the grounds overlooking the Delaware River.

The May 21 event will include food from El Torro Serrano, live music, lawn games, arts activities and free self-guided tours of the historic mansion.

Admission is pay-what-you-wish, with a suggested $10 donation. Advance registration is encouraged.

3rd Thursdays at Glen Foerd

Glen Foerd
5001 Grant Ave.
Philadelphia, PA, 19114
Pay-what-you-wish

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Live Music Family-Friendly Glen Foerd Tours

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