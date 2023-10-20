Delco's Susan Noles receives special gift from 'Golden Bachelor' lead during latest episode

Susan Noles shares some juicy secrets and receives a special gift — along with snagging another rose — during the latest installation of "The Golden Bachelor," ABC's senior-citizen dating show.

At the end of Thursday's episode, the 66-year-old wedding officiant from Aston became one of just six women left who are vying for the heart of the show's 72-year-old lead, Gerry Turner. As the new series reaches its halfway mark, Noles continues to impress Turner and fans with her sense of humor, style and kindness.

Note: This article contains spoilers for Season 1, Episode 4 of "The Golden Bachelor."

When the episode begins, the original star of "The Bachelorette," Trista Sutter shows up to the Bachelor Mansion to offer the remaining nine women advice in their journey and invite some of them, including Noles, on a group date.

The group date turns out to be a pickleball tournament, with a photoshoot for the cover of "InPickleball" magazine on the line. Joey Graziadei, the Montgomery County-native tennis pro who is starring in the next season of "The Bachelor," joined the ladies to offer some pointers and referee the matches.

While some women among the cast are pros at the up-and-coming sport — such as Ellen Goltzer, who is captain of her pickleball team back in Florida — Noles does not seem to have much experience with it. She whacks the ball high over the fence surrounding the court, and questions the title of the sport.

"I don't see the pickle," she remarks.

Fitted in a purple tennis dress, Noles teams up with New Jersey-native Theresa Nist in the tournament. Their team, the "Purple Picklettes," are knocked out by the "Bitchin' Kitchens," a team that includes Sandra Mason — who admits she is missing her daughter's wedding to be there.

John Fleenor/ABC In the fourth episode of 'The Golden Bachelor,' Susan Noles teams up with fellow contestant Theresa Nist in a pickleball tournament.

Later in the episode, while Turner takes contestant Leslie Fhima out on a one-on-one date, Noles is hanging back at the mansion with her pals, when she suggests a game of "Never Have I Ever." The women take a bite of ice cream to indicate which steamy acts they've done with former lovers, and Noles admits to being intimate in the back of a vehicle as well as having been sexually involved with a woman in the past.

"Can we have another pint of ice cream over here for Susan?" Noles' friend Kathy Swarts jokingly asks.

At the cocktail party before the rose ceremony, Turner pulls Noles — who is wearing a flowing hot-pink frock — for the first chat. Noles has not yet had a one-on-one date with Turner and worries that her situation is "do-or-die," but the lead surprises her by gifting her a rose quartz crystal. He also compliments her on aspects of her personality that remind him of his late wife of 43 years, Toni.

"Things are attributed to that type of stone," Turner says upon presenting her the gift. "First off, empathy. Secondly, strength. It's those two qualities I think that you have that remind me so much of Toni. That is the highest compliment I can pay someone. ... Those good qualities that you have, they're very special."

Noles gets emotional, and the pair share a kiss.

"I feel like a kid," Noles tells the camera after their exchange. "I'm excited again. Every time I talk to Gerry, that spark reignites."

At the rose ceremony, Noles receives another rose, meaning she will continue on in the pursuit of love with Turner. The other members of Noles' girl gang, "A.S.K.N." — Swarts, April Kirkwood and Nancy Hulkower — have all departed the show by the end of the episode, as Turner begins to get more serious about his remaining relationships.

With hometown dates right around the corner, will Noles have the chance to take Turner on a trip to Delco?

When she's not earning new fans Thursday nights on ABC, Noles runs Nuptials by Noles, a company that officiates wedding ceremonies in the Philadelphia region, and has spent decades working as a hair stylist. She previously was married to Dickie Noles, who pitched for the Phillies in the 1980 World Series and now works for the team.



"The Golden Bachelor" airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. on ABC and can be streamed the next day on Hulu.

