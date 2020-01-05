Golden Globes 2020: How to stream the awards show

It's officially awards season and the excitement to see who will win, lose, or get snubbed is already in the air. The 77th annual Golden Globe Awards show will air Sunday night at 8 p.m. on NBC, but if you don't own a cable box — don't fret.

The three-hour event will stream on several different services.



For those with a cable log-in, the awards show will be available to stream through NBC's website and app. But if you don't have access to a cable account, the show will also be available to stream via live tv apps, including Hulu’s Live TV plan, Fubo TV, YouTube, DirectTV Now and Sling TV.



Red carpet coverage will be available through Facebook Watch. The Golden Globes have partnered with the social media video platform for the third year in a row to stream its two-hour pre-show. It begins at 6 p.m. with hosts Sofia Carson, AJ Gibson, Jeannie Mai, and Scott Mantz.

But if you’re a little more into the zany post-show coverage to see what the winners and losers have to say, a hour-long post-show will stream exclusively on Twitter on the Golden Globes official Twitter account.

For more backstage and Golden Globes coverage, the Hollywood Foreign Press will use its official Instagram account to capture the winners and presenters through its stories and IGTV.

Ricky Gervais will host the Golden Globes for his fifth and — alleged — last time. (The comedian swore he’d never host the Golden Globes again after his third stint in 2012. He returned in 2016.)

Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" is nominated for five awards, including best picture and best director. Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" ties with the Philly mobster film in nominations, while “Marriage Story," starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, tops with a total of six nominations.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.