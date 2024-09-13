Whiskey distilled with maple syrup from graveside trees comes to Pennsylvania

Whiskey drinkers can now sip a slightly haunted, possibly cursed bottle of rye with maple syrup flavor sourced from the cemetery.

Graverobber Unholy Rye, the seasonal release from Tamworth Distilling, has returned for another autumn. Concocted by Philly spirit guru Steven Grasse, the 80-proof whiskey is distilled with syrup from maple trees on the distillery's property. The roots of those trees extend into an adjacent colonial graveyard. Though Tamworth Distillery is based in New Hampshire, the liquor is available in Philadelphia through the another Grasse property, Art in the Age.



Fans of the former Old City tasting room and bottle shop might remember that Graverobber Unholy Rye once graced its shelves. But after the store's abrupt 2023 closure, Art in the Age has gone through a metamorphosis. While it no longer operates a Philadelphia storefront, it does ship across Pennsylvania through its digital shop. Select city bars and restaurants also stock its products. Grasse hopes to open a new tasting room eventually, but new liquor release collaborations with Tamworth are his priority for the time being.

Graverobber Unholy Rye may not be new — it made its debut in 2019 — but it's undergone a few changes. Its bottle has mutated from a 200 ml vessel into a 750 ml monster. And despite its extreme Halloween energy, Graverobber Unholy Rye will now be available year-round.

Art in the Age is kicking off the release on the appropriately spooky date of Friday the 13th. Specially brewed Graverobber cocktails will flow at Martha in East Kensington from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. and at the Punk Rock Flea Market at 23rd Street Armory all weekend. Pennsylvania Libations will also host tastings at Reading Terminal Market on Sept. 20 from 2-4:30 p.m. The whiskey is now available for purchase at $31.99 on Art in the Age's website.

