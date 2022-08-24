Gun shipment mistakenly delivered to Chester High School by FedEx

Chester High School accidentally received a shipment of firearms from FedEx on Friday due to a typo in the delivery address.

School administrators thought the shipment may have been textbooks because the first day of school is Monday. But it contained .30 caliber M1 rifles.

There are conflicting reports on the numbers of weapons delivered. Several media outlets, including CBS Philadelphia, have reported that the shipment contained six guns. The Inquirer has reported that it included six boxes containing 30 firearms. Messages left Wednesday by PhillyVoice with the Chester Upland School District and FedEx were not immediately returned.

The weapons were supposed to be delivered to an auto repair shop on West Ninth Street in nearby Chester Township. The high school is located on West Ninth Street in the city of Chester. Police determined there was no criminal intent on the part of the buyer, who has a gun license.

The Chester Upland School District acknowledged the incident in a letter to parents Monday night. The boxes containing the guns had been placed inside the school's loading dock Friday. They remained locked inside the Delaware County school over the weekend because they did not appear suspicious, the Delco Times reported.

A representative for FedEx had returned to the school Monday and informed administrators of the mistake. Police came to the school, opened the boxes and returned the guns to FedEx. There were not any students in the building at the time.

"We take this matter very seriously and are cooperating fully with investigating authorities," FedEx told NBC10.