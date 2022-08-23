More News:

August 23, 2022

18-year-old man shot while driving stolen vehicle in North Philadelphia, police say

A 19-year-old passenger who was a carrying a semiautomatic rifle was arrested on gun charges

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
An 18-year-old man was shot while driving a stolen vehicle on the 1500 block of North 22nd Street around midnight Tuesday, Philadelphia police say. His19-year-old passenger who was carrying a semiautomatic rifle was arrested on gun charges.

An 18-year-old man who was shot while driving a stolen vehicle in Strawberry Mansion was hospitalized and taken into custody early Tuesday morning, police said.

The man was struck in the lower back as he was driving on the 1500 block of North 22nd Street around midnight, investigators said. He stopped the vehicle at the corner of 22nd and Oxford streets, about a block from the scene of the shooting, where he was found by police.

MORE NEWS: SEPTA announces Regional Rail schedule updates, including new Wawa station

Police said the Nissan Rogue SUV was reported stolen in Northeast Philadelphia last month, 6ABC reported.

A 19-year-old passenger, who was armed with a semiautomatic rifle with an extended magazine, also was arrested on firearms charges, police said. He was not hit by the gunfire. 

Investigators also found a large quantity of illicit drugs in the vehicle.

This article was edited after it was initially published.

noah@phillyvoice.com

