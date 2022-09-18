More Events:

September 18, 2022

Haddon Township hosting the 'biggest' Oktoberfest in South Jersey

The German-themed festival at a 20,000 square-foot beer garden at Haddon Square will include German beers, a traditional pig roast and live entertainment

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Food and Drink Oktoberfest
Haddon Township Oktoberfest 09182022.jpeg Courtesy/Oktoberfest on the Square

Haddon Township is hosting its fifth annual Oktoberfest event Saturday, Sept. 24, hosted by Brauhaus Schmitz and Keg Kitchen from noon to 10 p.m.

Haddon Township is hosting its fifth annual Oktoberfest on the Square next weekend.

The South Jersey town is transforming the 20,000-square-foot beer garden at Haddon Square into a Munich, Germany-themed celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon until 10 p.m.

The event is billed as the "biggest and best" Oktoberfest in all of South Jersey." It will be hosted in partnership with Philadelphia-based German beer hall Brauhaus Schmitz and Haddon restaurant Keg and Kitchen.

The family-friendly event is free of charge and offers food and drinks, including beer from the German brewery Spaten and beer from the world's oldest brewery, Weihenstephen. There will also be a traditional German pig roast for guests to try. A stage will be set up with live music, and the festival will feature games.  Local restaurants will offer fall-themed treats, food, and drinks to purchase.

Haddon Mayor Randall Teague said the event is a great way to celebrate the start of fall and come together as a community. 

Oktoberfest is a two-and-a-half-week festival in Germany, lasting 18 days at the beginning of Autumn, featuring beer festivals, parades, food, and music.

Brauhaus, located on South Street, is one of the country's most authentic German beer halls, with 34 native beers on tap and over 50 bottled beers. 

Keg and Kitchen is an eatery that thrives by keeping local beers on tap.

Oktoberfest on the Square 09182022.png

Oktoberfest on the Square

Saturday, Sept. 24
12-10 p.m.
Haddon Square
51 Haddon Ave., Haddon Township, N.J. 08108

