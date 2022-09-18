Haddon Township hosting the 'biggest' Oktoberfest in South Jersey

Haddon Township is hosting its fifth annual Oktoberfest on the Square next weekend.

The South Jersey town is transforming the 20,000-square-foot beer garden at Haddon Square into a Munich, Germany-themed celebration on Saturday, Sept. 24, from noon until 10 p.m.





The event is billed as the "biggest and best" Oktoberfest in all of South Jersey." It will be hosted in partnership with Philadelphia-based German beer hall Brauhaus Schmitz and Haddon restaurant Keg and Kitchen.

The family-friendly event is free of charge and offers food and drinks, including beer from the German brewery Spaten and beer from the world's oldest brewery, Weihenstephen. There will also be a traditional German pig roast for guests to try. A stage will be set up with live music, and the festival will feature games. Local restaurants will offer fall-themed treats, food, and drinks to purchase.

Haddon Mayor Randall Teague said the event is a great way to celebrate the start of fall and come together as a community.

Oktoberfest is a two-and-a-half-week festival in Germany, lasting 18 days at the beginning of Autumn, featuring beer festivals, parades, food, and music.

Brauhaus, located on South Street, is one of the country's most authentic German beer halls, with 34 native beers on tap and over 50 bottled beers.

Keg and Kitchen is an eatery that thrives by keeping local beers on tap.





Oktoberfest on the Square

Saturday, Sept. 24

12-10 p.m.

Haddon Square

51 Haddon Ave., Haddon Township, N.J. 08108