More Health:

August 23, 2019

More departments close at Hahnemann University Hospital

Latest round of closures leaves just one department operating

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Hahnemann University Hospital
hahnemann department closures Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Hahnemann University Hospital on N. Broad Street.

Hahnemann University Hospital shuttered several additional services on Friday as part of the hospital's impending closure, according to NBC 10.

Hahnemann's lab, blood bank, pharmacy and radiology department have closed, the station reported. The closures are the latest in a string of services that have shut down.

American Academic Health System, which owns the Center City hospital, immediately began winding down services after announcing on June 26 that Hahnemann would be closing its doors due to “unsustainable financial losses.” 

Days later, the hospital filed for bankruptcy.

RELATED READ: Drexel University president says 40% of clinical staff will lose jobs due to Hahnemann Hospital closure

First, outpatient services were diverted to other local hospitals, then the maternity ward and emergency room closed. The hospital is slated to shut down entirely by September 6.

According to the timeline released by hospital officials, the only department needing to close is the Drexel outpatient oncology suite, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

State regulations require 90 days notice and an approved closure plan, according to the newspaper, none of which were met in the gradual closing of the hospital.

Hahnemann historically has catered to the needs of lower-income individuals in Philadelphia.

In light of Hahnemann’s impending closure, a coalition of six local health systems, including Einstein, Main Line, Jefferson, Temple, Cooper and Christiana Care, have created a united front to preserve physician education and patient care.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Hahnemann University Hospital Philadelphia Center City Hospitals Closures

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Final observations: Ravens 26, Eagles 15
Josh-McCown-Eagles_082219_usat

Police

Philly Police launch unsolved murders website, hope public can help find suspects
Philadelphia police unsolved murders

Fitness

*This* is the favored exercise method of U.S. Twitter users, study finds
walking favorite exercise

Eagles

4 players who impressed in Eagles preseason loss to the Ravens
JJ-Arcegia-Whiteside-Eagles-Preseason_082119_USAT

Food & Drink

Time Magazine names Fishtown's Pizzeria Beddia one of the world's 19 best places to eat
Pizzeria Beddia pie

Family-Friendly

Movie Tavern launching Disney's Enchanted Tales Film Series
Movie Tavern Disney's Enchanted Tales Film Series

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved