More departments close at Hahnemann University Hospital

Hahnemann University Hospital shuttered several additional services on Friday as part of the hospital's impending closure, according to NBC 10.

Hahnemann's lab, blood bank, pharmacy and radiology department have closed, the station reported. The closures are the latest in a string of services that have shut down.

American Academic Health System, which owns the Center City hospital, immediately began winding down services after announcing on June 26 that Hahnemann would be closing its doors due to “unsustainable financial losses.”

Days later, the hospital filed for bankruptcy.

RELATED READ: Drexel University president says 40% of clinical staff will lose jobs due to Hahnemann Hospital closure

First, outpatient services were diverted to other local hospitals, then the maternity ward and emergency room closed. The hospital is slated to shut down entirely by September 6.



According to the timeline released by hospital officials, the only department needing to close is the Drexel outpatient oncology suite, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

State regulations require 90 days notice and an approved closure plan, according to the newspaper, none of which were met in the gradual closing of the hospital.



Hahnemann historically has catered to the needs of lower-income individuals in Philadelphia.

In light of Hahnemann’s impending closure, a coalition of six local health systems, including Einstein, Main Line, Jefferson, Temple, Cooper and Christiana Care, have created a united front to preserve physician education and patient care.