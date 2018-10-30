More Health:

October 30, 2018

This 'healthier' Halloween candy option is not worth your time – and 'troubles'

Ditch the sugar-free candy this year to save your stomach the trouble

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Prevention
sugar-free-halloween-candy-pexels rawpixel.com/Pexels

Sugar-free candy has the potential to make your day take a disastrous turn toward the bathroom.

This is probably the third week of being inundated with Halloween candy just about everywhere you go — from the notoriously early-to-stock drug stores to offices and maybe even in your own home.

If you’re trying to be “good” this season, you might have opted for some sugar-free sweets to stock your desk and home candy baskets with, but this could be giving you all sorts of stomach issues, according to Refinery29.

You may recall the viral news of sugar-free gummy bears giving people disastrous diarrhea from a few years ago, and it’s basically the same issue with all sugar-free candy — it’s the substitute sugar alcohols. These sugar substitutes are often used in candies because they're lower in calories and sweeter than table sugar, explains Philly-based registered dietitian, Danielle Zolotnitsky, to Refinery29.

RELATED READ: Where to score free salad, fries and other goodies this Halloween

Some common names of these digestive turmoil-causing sugars are: sorbitol, mannitol, xylitol, isomalt, and hydrogenated starch hydrolysates. Other sneaky names are listed by the American Diabetes Association here.

The reason these seemingly healthier sugar-free candy alternatives cause stomach issues is because we can’t fully digest sugar alcohols. As a result, our body reacts by sending water to our stomach and intestines to essentially "flush out" the sugar alcohol, according to Zolotnitsky. That flushing leads to diarrhea, she says.

What doesn’t get “flushed out” sticks around in your gut and gets fermented, causing gas, bloating and those ultra-embarrassing stomach noises.

According to Bustle, these are just the beginning of the stomach issues possibly caused by sugar substitutes. Other side effects could include dizziness, headaches and migraines, mood changes and more symptoms.

Basically, this is your friendly reminder that just because something is labeled and marketed to be a “healthier” option — like sugar-free or even vegan — doesn’t mean that it’s actually a worthy healthy option.

As we enter the candy-filled season – Halloween to Valentine’s Day – it might be a better use of your time, money and health to just opt for the regular ol’ candy, instead of sugar-free — with self-control, of course!

We’re not eight year-olds coming back from a night of Trick-or-Treating anymore!

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Prevention United States Sugar Healthy Living Halloween Candy Mistakes

Just In

Must Read

NFL

NFL trade deadline recap: Eagles acquire Golden Tate, Redskins land Ha Ha Clinton-Dix
103018_Golden-Tate-2_usat

Halloween

Everyone and their dog is dressing as Gritty for Halloween
gritty flyers mascot game

Restaurants

Exhibit joined by Philly's first Vietnamese coffee roaster pop-up
Vietnamese coffee

Eagles

Updated Eagles 2019 draft picks (after the Golden Tate trade)
042618_NFL-Draft-Stage_usat

Women's Health

Same-sex couple each carried baby boy thanks to innovative fertility doctors
10292018_coulters_dallas_FB

Memorials

Penn alum among victims in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Jerry Rabinowitz

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.