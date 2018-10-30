More Culture:

October 30, 2018

Where to score free salad, fries and other goodies this Halloween

Just Salad, Chipotle and BurgerFi are among the spots offering treats to those who come in costume to restaurants

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Deals
Just Salad Just Salad/Courtesy

Just Salad has opened its first Philadelphia location at 17th and Chestnut streets.

Have a costume of lettuce you've been dying to wear?

Visit Just Salad on Halloween, clad in your greens, and you can walk away with a free meal.

All day Wednesday, Oct. 31, Just Salad locations in Center City and University City will be offering free salads to any customer who comes in dressed as the meal. Have a good take on the "Woman Laughing With a Salad" meme? Here's your chance to shine.

Whether you come dressed in meme form, or simply as a salad yourself – whatever that may look like – stop in and you've got a deal. Just Salad even posted some inspiration on its current Instagram story.

If your food desires aren't exactly fulfilled by salad, BurgerFi in Midtown Village also has some Halloween deals going on, including a free small custard or order of fries to anyone who comes in costume Oct. 31. You don't even have to be dressed as a burger.

As usual, Chipotle is also offering a Halloween-themed deal. Beginning at 3 p.m. Wednesday, you can get a discounted meal for $4, by either coming to a store in costume or by using the online code "BOORITO."

If you can envision yourself wanting Chipotle all day every day, tag @Chipotle in a photo of yourself in costume at a restaurant on Halloween, either in your Instagram story or feed, and you'll be entered to win free burritos for a year.

The take away from these deals (other than the free food): It pays to dress up for Halloween, even into adulthood.

Follow Marielle & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @mariellemondon | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Marielle's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Deals Philadelphia Costumes BurgerFi Chipotle Salads Fries Food Halloween Free

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles' Doug Pederson as NFL trade deadline approaches: 'We are constantly looking'
102918_Doug-Pederson_usat

Halloween

Everyone and their dog is dressing as Gritty for Halloween
gritty flyers mascot game

Restaurants

Exhibit joined by Philly's first Vietnamese coffee roaster pop-up
Vietnamese coffee

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: Glass is 'half full' today for Eagles fans, enjoy it while it lasts
102818-CarsonWentz-USAToday

Women's Health

Same-sex couple each carried baby boy thanks to innovative fertility doctors
10292018_coulters_dallas_FB

Memorials

Penn alum among victims in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting
Jerry Rabinowitz

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.