Thursday is your last day to register for a shot at 'Hamilton' tickets in Philly

The musical theatre sensation sweeping across the U.S. on tour, "Hamilton," is making its mark on Philadelphia this summer and today is the last day for one of your options to jump on the ride.

First thing's first, "Hamilton" will run Aug. 27 to Nov. 17 at the Kimmel Center's Forrest Theatre. Due to the show's **extreme** popularity, the road to seeing "Hamilton" will not be an easy one. But there are a couple of options for you.

Telecharge ticket lottery

Thursday, June 27 at 11:59 p.m. is the last day you can register for the Telecharge ticket lottery for the opportunity to buy tickets. If you are randomly selected in the lottery, you'll have the chance to purchase four tickets, but it's not guaranteed there will be seats left depending on your lottery position.

Here's what to do.

Register your information here. Check your email on July 3 to see if you were selected to buy a ticket. You will receive a single-use code and instructions on purchasing tickets. Only a limited number of tickets will be available — and you can only purchase four tickets per household to any single performance — so even if you're selected, you might not get to purchase any tickets. You're not going to want to sleep on this if you're emailed. No one is guaranteed a ticket!

Try your luck at the box office

A select number of tickets will be available at the Forrest Theatre on July 9. The box office opens at 9 a.m., but customers can begin lining up at 7 a.m. to receive a wristband. The wristbands will be handed out between 7 and 8:30 a.m. If you get a wristband, you can purchase up to four tickets during a randomly assigned time slot.

Important: If you get a wristband, you can leave and come back during your time slot.

Still with me?

$10 daily drawings

OK, so if you don't get selected in the lottery (or if you do and you're too slow), and if you can't go to the theatre box office (or if you do and you're too slow), then you still have another shot.

Like many popular Broadway shows, "Hamilton" started the $10 lottery drawings when it was still showing at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York.

Philly has plans for similar daily drawings, but no details have been announced on this yet. Keep your ears open.

Other tips for the desperate and ticket-less

If you didn't get in the lottery, you didn't get a wristband at the Forrest on July 9, and you have terrible luck and know the $10 tickets are not for the likes of you, here's what else you can do:

• Additional seating may be available closer to show nights. Check Telecharge for seats that might be available on short notice. Hint: Don't bank on this, but stay consistent in checking on it. • Regularly-priced tickets are still available for the show in Baltimore right now. It runs now through July 21.

• It's inevitable that tickets will be re-sold after official purchasing begins . While you could score a ticket or two this way, be careful out there, because counterfeit tickets will definitely be pawned off. The Kimmel Center is already warning customers about avoiding highly-overpriced tickets.

