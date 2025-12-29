More News:

December 29, 2025

Both pilots in Hammonton helicopter crash have died, police say

Michael Greenberg, 71, was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday. Kenneth L. Kirsch, 65, succumbed to his injuries at Cooper University Hospital.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crashes
Hammonton helicopter crash Jim Walsh/Courier-Post; USA TODAY NETWORK

Two helicopters collided mid-air shortly after departing Hammonton Municipal Airport on Sunday. Both pilots died. Wreckage from the crash is pictured above.

The pilots of the two helicopters that crashed in Hammonton, New Jersey, on Sunday morning each have died, police confirmed Monday.

The crash occurred at 11:25 a.m. Sunday — just after the helicopters had departed Hammonton Municipal Airport. An Enstrom 280C and an Enstrom F-28A collided mid-air, crashing onto a field about 1 1/2 miles from the airport, police said.

MORE: Atlantic City Expressway to stop accepting cash at tolls on Jan. 4

One of the helicopters burst into flames on the ground. When first responders, including the Hammonton Fire Department and AtlantiCare EMS personnel, arrived on the scene, they extinguished the blaze and treated the pilots. They were later identified as Michael Greenberg, 71, of Sewell and Kenneth L. Kirsch, 65, of Carney's Point. 

Greenberg, the pilot of the 280C, was pronounced dead at the scene. A medivac transported Kirsch, the pilot of the F-28A, to Cooper University Hospital in critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

There were no other passengers on board either aircraft.

Witnesses told law enforcement that the helicopters had been flying close together prior to the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

As initial reports of the incident spread Sunday, the Hammonton Fire Department warned the public that AI-generated images and video purporting to depict the crash were circulating. The firefighters later thanked the town for its cooperation in a social media post.

"As we wind down from a very busy day for our firefighters and fellow responders, we thank the community for their support and cooperation," the Hammonton Fire Department wrote on Facebook. "While we train for critical incidents like this, they are not situations we typically need to respond to and always push us to operate at the highest level. Our thoughts go out to the individuals, families, and friends who are directly impacted."

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Crashes Hammonton South Jersey New Jersey

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

It's Cape May Wows for the Holidays
Limited - IBEW Giveaway 5

IBEW Local 98 never forgets where it comes from

Just In

Must Read

Government

N.J. lawmakers cancel vote affecting sale of animals at pet stores

NJ puppy store

Running

Frostbite 5-Miler returns to Ambler in February

KatrinaBrownPhotography_DSC_6007.jpg

Health Stories

As a health writer, here are five steps I took in 2025 that improved my life

Steps Better Health Naps

Music

Temple's Jazz Band to release live album from Japan concert

Terell Stafford Jazz

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

Fireworks over the Delaware River Waterfront Visit Philly

Eagles

Eagles vs. Bills instant observations: The NFL's MVP has beaten every team – except the Birds

USATSI_27896039.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved