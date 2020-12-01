Thief snatches $24,000 from Harrah's Philadelphia Casino cash drawer

If Danny Ocean is looking for help on a future casino heist, there might be someone available for the job in the Philadelphia area.

Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole $24,000 from a cash drawer at Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino and Racetrack at 12:15 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Associated Press.

The incident took place in the casino area where gamblers bet on horse races, according to police. The suspect asked a casino employee, who was counting cash from a money drawer, if he could use a phone. When the employee turned away from the money drawer, the thief darted off with the cash.

An investigation into the theft remains ongoing. Police are working to retrieve video footage of the incident.

Harrah's, located in Chester, Delaware County, reopened in June after being closed for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.