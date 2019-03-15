Inspiring video of little girl at Harrisburg market reaches ABC World News

A 9-year-old girl in Harrisburg is capturing hearts around the world this week after ABC World News featured a moving video of her experience at a grocery store check-out.

Lilly, who has special needs, joined her mother at the local Giant Food store recently to get some grocery shopping done. Lilly rarely interacts with strangers while she's out, but something about the kindness of cashier Isaac Whitte struck a chord with the little girl.