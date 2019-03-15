More News:

March 15, 2019

Inspiring video of little girl at Harrisburg market reaches ABC World News

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Inspirations Special Needs
Lilly ABC World News ABC World News /YouTube

Issac Whitte poses for a photo with Lilly at Giant Food supermarket in Harrisburg. The heartwarming video of Lilly helping Whitte bag groceries is getting national attention.

A 9-year-old girl in Harrisburg is capturing hearts around the world this week after ABC World News featured a moving video of her experience at a grocery store check-out.

Lilly, who has special needs, joined her mother at the local Giant Food store recently to get some grocery shopping done. Lilly rarely interacts with strangers while she's out, but something about the kindness of cashier Isaac Whitte struck a chord with the little girl.

RELATED: Walmart retains job for Pennsylvania man with cerebral palsy

While Lilly and her mother were checking out, Whitte noticed that Lilly couldn't keep her eyes off the way he was bagging items. Whitte asked Lilly if she wanted to help. She enthusiastically took the job and carefully bagged each item one by one.

The most touching part of the video comes when Lilly blurts out to Whitte, "I just love you."

Lilly and her mother were so touched by the experience that they returned to the store to give Whitte thank-you note and a hug. It may have a been a small gesture, but it clearly went a long way for Lilly.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Inspirations Special Needs Harrisburg Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A position-by-position look at the Eagles' biggest needs
031519HowieRoseman

Meek Mill

Philadelphia City Council creates Meek Mill weekend
Meek Mill Championships

Food & Drink

Neil Patrick Harris, chef husband rank Philly's Vetri Cucina in top 10 U.S. restaurants
Vetri Cucina

Eagles

A list of available free agents who won't count toward the compensatory pick formula
031419EricBerry

Weekend

Things to do St. Patrick's Day weekend in Philadelphia
Stock_Carroll - Guinness beer taps at Fado Irish Pub

Children's Health

CHOP ranked best pediatrics department in the U.S.
Carroll - The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Buerger Cent

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved