Haverford High School's Leon Smith named National Teacher of the Year

A history teacher at Haverford High School has been named the 2026 National Teacher of the Year, the Council of Chief State School Officers said Tuesday.

Leon Smith, who teaches Advanced Placement U.S. History and African American Studies in Delaware County, was chosen as the best of 56 candidates representing each of the nation's 50 states and several territories. Smith teaches grades 10 to 12 and has been an educator for more than two decades. He also coaches the freshman basketball team.

“Leon’s passion for teaching is reflected in his accomplishments, which always leads back to how he can best serve his students,” the National Teacher of the Year Selection Committee said in a statement. “He is a strong voice for his school community and models the profession we want our students to enter tomorrow.”

Smith spent about 20 years as the only Black teacher at Haverford High School, an experience he wrote about in his application for the award. He became the school's first educator to teach an AP African American studies course.

"When it came to creating authentic connections with students in my classes through personal connection, I experienced moments of hesitation," Smith wrote. "I worried that sharing too many stories of my life, often intertwined with Black History, would bring criticism from parents, administrators, or students. I eventually became more confident in my identity as a Black educator and realized that my perspective was an important part of my students' education."

Smith joined "CBS Mornings" on Tuesday to talk about the award.

"It just means everything," Smith said. "I just have so much reverence for the teaching profession, and it's just such an honor to be able to represent teachers all over the country and really stand on the shoulders of so many others that have come before me."

Smith credited his first grade teacher for showing him that social connection is as important to student success as learning subject matter.

"She made me feel like she knew me. She cared about us. She took us to Baskin-Robbins and McDonald's," Smith said. "I just think that's the power of a teacher. It's not always the content, but it's how you make the students feel."

Smith was surprised on the set of "CBS Mornings" by his childhood basketball idol, Julis Erving, who gave him a signed ball and talked about the teachers who shaped him on and off the court.

Pennsylvania has now had the National Teacher of the Year two times in a row. Last year's award went to Ashlie Crosson, an English teacher at Mifflin County High School in Central Pennsylvania.

Over the coming year, Smith will serve as a national ambassador for teachers. He plans to use the platform to help educators realize their greatest strength is seeing in students what they aren't yet able to see in themselves.

“There’s nothing like seeing a student gain confidence in themselves after receiving words of encouragement from you,” Smith said. “Teaching is a journey where one discovers their voice in the classroom and who they are as educators. As you prepare to enter the classroom, remember that you are who your students need.”