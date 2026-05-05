Havertown Irish Festival returns with free, daylong celebration on June 13

Havertown’s Irish Festival is back next month with a full day of performances, dance and community events tied to the America 250 celebration.

The 8th annual festival takes place Saturday, June 13, from noon to 8 p.m. at the Haverford School District Administration Building.

Programming runs across two outdoor stages with more than 20 performers scheduled throughout the day, including live music, Irish dance and bagpiping.

Beyond the entertainment, the festival features a crafter village with more than 50 artisans, food trucks, a beer garden and a children’s fun zone.

The event serves as the primary fundraiser for the Kelly Center for Music, Arts and Community in Havertown, supporting local arts programming. Admission is free.

Saturday, June 13 | Noon-8 p.m.

Haverford School District Admin Building

50 E. Eagle Rd.

Havertown, PA 19083

Free to attend

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