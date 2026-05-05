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May 05, 2026

Havertown Irish Festival returns with free, daylong celebration on June 13

The event will feature live music, Irish dance, two stages, food trucks and a craft village.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Festivals Irish
HAvertown Irish Festival Provided Courtesy/Havertown Irish Festival

The Havertown Irish Festival returns June 13 with live performances, Irish dance, food trucks and a craft village at a free, daylong event in Delaware County.

Havertown’s Irish Festival is back next month with a full day of performances, dance and community events tied to the America 250 celebration.

The 8th annual festival takes place Saturday, June 13, from noon to 8 p.m. at the Haverford School District Administration Building.

Programming runs across two outdoor stages with more than 20 performers scheduled throughout the day, including live music, Irish dance and bagpiping.

Beyond the entertainment, the festival features a crafter village with more than 50 artisans, food trucks, a beer garden and a children’s fun zone.

The event serves as the primary fundraiser for the Kelly Center for Music, Arts and Community in Havertown, supporting local arts programming. Admission is free.

Havertown Irish Festival

Saturday, June 13 | Noon-8 p.m.
Haverford School District Admin Building
50 E. Eagle Rd.
Havertown, PA 19083
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Festivals Irish Havertown America250

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