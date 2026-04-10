More Culture:

April 10, 2026

Germantown poets wrote through their grief from gun violence. Now their work will cover bus shelters and sidewalks

Creative Philadelphia is unveiling 19 art installations inspired by poetry written by neighborhood residents during city workshops.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Poetry
Healing Verse Germantown Kristin Hunt/for PhillyVoice

Some of the poets and artists behind 'Healing Verse Germantown' pose with the project's curators in front of Mighty Writers. 'DREAMERS' by Andre Saunders (center in blue coat) is laid into the sidewalk.

A shiny new set of brass letters gleams from the sidewalk outside Mighty Writers in Germantown. Together, the words form a poem about dreams and untimely death.

The piece is one of 19 art installations opening this Saturday. They're the culmination of a yearslong project to address the impact of gun violence on the neighborhood through poetry, sculptures and virtual reality.

MORE: Newly accredited production facility in Philly offers tax incentives to movie and TV crews

Healing Verse Germantown began with a series of public workshops hosted by Creative Philadelphia, the city's arts office, between October 2024 and February 2025. At each of the 10 events, participants wrote original poetry based on their experiences with gun violence. Artists and social workers were on hand to offer creative writing prompts and mental health resources as they scratched out their thoughts.

Creative Philadelphia published poems from these workshops, though not in a simple book. Some of them were recorded for the toll-free, 24-hour Healing Verse hotline. Callers who dial 1-855-763-6792 will hear a new piece each week and can connect to relevant suicide prevention and trauma survivor resources. A smaller pool of poems served as inspiration for the installations, which will be on view through June 6.

The finished pieces vary widely across media. "Philadelphia Soulcry" by Doriana Diaz became an augmented reality experience that places lives lost against the night sky. It will be accessible via QR code at Pastorius Community Gardens. Lindsay Turner's poem "Recipe for Healing" is spelled out in custom magnets across the Germantown Community Fridge. Artist Tomarra Sankara-Kilombo set six of the poems into collages that will cover bus shelters in the neighborhood.

Two collages with printed poems titled 'bullets don't bloom' and 'The Compass'Provided images/Creative Philadelphia

Tomarra Sankara-Kilombo created a collage series for six of the Healing Verse Germantown poems. They will cover bus shelters in the neighborhood.


Some of the installations double as collectibles. The neighborhood pottery studio Rebel Potters etched Jaifah Thompson's "Learn to Forgive" into handmade vases. They'll be distributed, with fresh flowers inside, during the public art exhibition. M. Nzadi Keita honored her late brother Ben through her poem, which will be featured on sneakers distributed at Lonnie Young Recreation Center.

"DREAMERS," the piece set into the sidewalk, came from local musician and writer Andre Saunders. Attending a workshop, he said, helped him unlock feelings he couldn't access.

"To me, poetry is just honestly my truth," he said. "I feel like if you listen to my poetry or you listen to my music, you'll feel like you know me as a person. 'Cause I'm sharing all of the things I probably will never share in conversation."

Some of the poets worked through family tragedies in their verse. Darlene Wilson-Bennett penned "Mama Song" after her son Justin was fatally shot. A group of mothers who lost their children to gun violence recite the poem in a new short film from local filmmaker Eboni Zamani.

"I felt devastated as you can imagine, and trapped and just often without words," Wilson-Bennett said at a news conference Thursday. "And I found myself needing a response to people who were, I'm pretty sure unintentionally, invasive. The poetry kept me from growing increasingly dark and violent within myself."

Parental grief also informed RuNett Nia Ebo's piece "Hawkeye Took Flight." The longtime poet and Germantown native used to call her son Diallo "Hawkeye" because he could always find items she misplaced. He died by suicide at the age of 26. 

Ebo remembers walking home from his memorial service and coming across a baby bird, struggling to break free of a plastic six-pack ring. Pulling out her keys, she tried to cut through constraints. When she freed the bird, however, it dropped to the ground. She assumed it was dead. But then, it flew up into the light. 

"I said, that's my baby," Ebo recalled at the conference. "God is letting me know he took my baby so I don't have to worry about him anymore. And that's how I wrote 'Hawkeye Takes Flight.'"

The poem will be printed on a handmade banner, held by a sculpted bird preparing to fly.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call, text or chat at 988lifeline.org. To learn how to get support for mental health, drug or alcohol issues, visit FindSupport.gov. Go to FindTreatment.gov or call 1-800-662-4357 to find a local treatment provider. 

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Poetry Philadelphia Creative Philadelphia Gun Violence Germantown Art Installations

Videos

Featured

Limited - Haven Harbour Cottage

An easy weekend getaway with an America250 twist: Crawford County, Pa.
Limited - First Fridays in Bel Air, MD.

Spring in Harford County brings festivals, blooms and waterfront views

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Ex-sports radio host Mike Missanelli charged with assaulting fiancée

Mike Missanelli Arrest

Sponsored

Harford County spring blooms & festivals

Limited - Hopkins Brewery

Health News

U.S. fertility rate dropped to another record low in 2025, CDC report shows

Fertility Rate 2025

Movies

Newly accredited Story Factory offers tax incentives to film crews

Philly film production facility

Spring

Philadelphia Zoo kicks off spring with new topiaries and guided tours

Zootopiaries giant tortoise

Flyers

The Flyers are different now. They grew up.

Owen-Tippett-Dan-Vladar-Flyers-Win-4.5.26-NHL.jpg

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved