More Health:

August 23, 2019

Opinion: Health equity is the real vaccine for hepatitis A

By Carolina Cerino
Opinion Hepatitis A
Hepatitis A outbreak in United States PA Images/PA Images

A vaccination syringe is pictured above. Hepatitis A infections have increased in the United States during the last three years despite an effective vaccine being available.

John Kopp’s August 19, 2019 article, “Pennsylvania funding vaccines to prevent spread of hepatitis A amid outbreak” shows Philadelphia County as having more cases reported than all the other counties.

People with unstable housing, drug users, and those currently or recently incarcerated are at higher risk of contraction (CDC, 2019) of hepatitis A. According to the Census Bureau (2017), Philadelphia’s population make-up is 42.6 percent African-American, its average household income is lower than the nation’s average and the city has twice as many people living in poverty than the U.S. average.

BRFSS Data (2017) shows that African-Americans in Philadelphia have the lowest average income. The majority of the prison population in Pennsylvania were African-Americans (47 percent).

The hepatitis A vaccine is nothing more than a bandage.

I encourage Gov. Wolf to focus on primary prevention, like reducing racial bias by raising awareness of health disparities and social determinants of health within the Pennsylvania Department of Health, as well as with the stakeholders throughout the Commonwealth.

Health equity must be integrated in state strategic priorities and plans so funds for hepatitis A vaccine won’t be necessary.

Carolina Cerino is student at the University of Pennsylvania.


Carolina Cerino

Read more Opinion Hepatitis A Pennsylvania Equity Health Care Philadelphia

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Final observations: Ravens 26, Eagles 15
Josh-McCown-Eagles_082219_usat

Police

Philly Police launch unsolved murders website, hope public can help find suspects
Philadelphia police unsolved murders

Fitness

*This* is the favored exercise method of U.S. Twitter users, study finds
walking favorite exercise

Eagles

4 players who impressed in Eagles preseason loss to the Ravens
JJ-Arcegia-Whiteside-Eagles-Preseason_082119_USAT

Food & Drink

Time Magazine names Fishtown's Pizzeria Beddia one of the world's 19 best places to eat
Pizzeria Beddia pie

Family-Friendly

Movie Tavern launching Disney's Enchanted Tales Film Series
Movie Tavern Disney's Enchanted Tales Film Series

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved