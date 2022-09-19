More Health:

September 19, 2022

Healthy Choice recalls nearly 22,000 pounds of frozen beef product due to mislabeling

The Korean-Style Beef meals contain a dairy allergen that is not declared on the label

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Recalls
Healthy Choice Recall Courtesy/USDA

Healthy Choice Korean-Style Beef frozen meals have been recalled due to mislabeling. The meals contain a chicken sausage and pepper product that has dairy in it, which is not declared on the product label. The recall affects products with a "best if used by date" of April 18, 2023.

Valley International Cold Storage Acquisition is recalling Healthy Choice frozen beef meals due to mislabeling and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

The recall affects 22,061 pounds of the brand's 9.25 ounce Korean-Style Beef Power Bowls with lot code 5246220320 and a "best if used by date" of April 18, 2023. An establishment number of 34622 also is located on the end flap of the box.

MORE: HelloFresh ground beef from July may be contaminated with E. coli, USDA warns

The items, produced on July 22, contain a chicken sausage and pepper product that has dairy in it. The known allergen is not declared on the product label.

FSIS was notified of the mistake after the production facility that packaged the product was contacted by consumers who said the beef bowls actually contained chicken.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness from the product so far. However, if anyone does get sick from eating the meal, they should contact their primary health provider as soon as possible.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," FSIS said. "These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase." 

Anyone with questions regarding the recall should contact Healthy Choice's parent brand Conagra Brands' consumer care line at 800-672-8152.

