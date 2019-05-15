More Health:

May 15, 2019

Joint pain supplement may actually benefit your heart

Glucosamine users appear to have lower risks of cardiovascular conditions

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Heart Disease
Heart Scan Health 05152019 Source/Image licensed by Ingram Image

.

An over-the-counter supplement commonly used to alleviate joint pain may actually hold benefits for the heart. 

People who use glucosamine appear to have a significantly lower risk of developing various cardiovascular conditions, including coronary heart disease and strokes, according to a study conducted by researchers at Tulane University in New Orleans.

Glucosamine is a natural compound found in cartilage. There are several forms that have been marketed as joint pain relievers, but research on their effectiveness has been mixed. 

But people taking glucosamine may gained unanticipated heart health benefits. 

The Tulane researchers examined about 466,000 medical records from the United Kingdom's Biobank. They tracked the patients for seven years, looking for signs of heart disease and stroke.

Patients who used glucosamine were 18 percent less likely to develop coronary heart disease and nine percent less likely to have a stroke, researchers found. They also were 22 percent less likely to die of cardiovascular disease.

Those numbers came after researchers adjusted for various contributing factors, including smoking, body mass index, diet and age. Their findings were published in the BMJ. 

Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.


John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Heart Disease United States Joints Supplements Cardiovascular Stroke Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

2019 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Who will the Sixers select with 24th-overall pick?
Cam-Johnson-Carolina_051519_usat

Transportation

NJ Transit train service between Atlantic City and Philadelphia restored
NJ Transit Atlantic city train

Music

Lil Uzi Vert says he's finished recording new album 'Eternal Atake'
lil uzi vert eternal atake

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Bryce Harper's recent slump shouldn't be a surprise — or a cause for concern
Bryce-Harper_051519_usat

Alternative Medicine

Lavender is rising through the ranks of anti-anxiety medications
lavender anxiety treatment

Family-Friendly

Peddler's Village to host 41st annual Strawberry Festival
Strawberry Festival at Peddler's Village

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved