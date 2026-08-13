Heroes and zeroes from Day 11 of Eagles training camp: Nick Sirianni didn't take control

With the preseason opener around the corner, Thursday's training camp practice for the Eagles wasn't very long – a yellow practice – and got even shorter when Fred Johnson and Moro Ojomo engaged in combat that forced Nick Sirianni to get the offense and defense off the field about 10 minutes before the session was supposed to end.

As camp fights go, Johnson vs. Ojomo was a little more heated and intese than usual. Make sure you read Jimmy Kempski's coverage for the blow by blow.

There weren't a ton of reps for the first team, and several high profile DBs were out of practice for the defense, but we still managed to find a few heroes and zeroes.

Heroes

Mac McWilliams, CB: The second-year corner got plenty of action – inside and outside – thanks to a laundry list of DBs out of practice, including Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Jonathan Jones and Tariq Castro-Fields. In 7-on-7s, he supplied tight coverage in the red zone against Hollywood Brown to the right side of the end zone on an out route, then jumped the route to snag Jalen Hurts' throw for an interception. (Be nice, Eagles social media team). McWilliams rotated with Kelee Ringo on the first team and also moved into the slot during some 11-on-11s. Vic Fangio recently praised his maturity, and the Eagles could use a backup slot to DeJean, especially if Michael Carter II spends more time at safety. McWilliams will see plenty more action Saturday against the Ravens.

Dallas Goedert, TE: At times, was a quiet camp for Goedert and the entire TE group in terms of the passing game. Elijah Moore, Darius Cooper and Dontayvion Wicks have caught more of Hurts' attention. But the second 11-on-11 drill ended with Goedert leaping high to reel in a Hurts pass around the back line of the red zone, towering over Andrew Mukuba for the TD grab.



Zeroes

Nick Sirianni: Training camp fights are going to happen. It's no big deal. But the objective of the head coach must be to control the environment and make sure nobody gets hurt. It was clear that Ojomo took exception to something Johnson did on a rep in 11-on-11s that ended with Ojomo intensely jawing at Johnson and a punch being thrown. At that point, Sirianni should have pulled one or both off the field for a sub and let those guys cool down. Instead, the offense and defense got right back to scrimmage, the offense executed a play, and as literally anyone there could've predicted, Johnson flattened Ojomo at the end of the play, causing another fight that got really ugly when Ojomo went after Johnson's knees. The Eagles have been hitting each other for three weeks now, and tempers naturally escalate deeper into camp. Sirianni is fortunate that his top reserve at left tackle and one of his best interior pass rushers didn't tear each other's heads off, because they were trying. Because of it, Sirianni had to end practice early, which are lost reps.

Riq Woolen: Compared to his splashy OTAs, training camp has been more businesslike for the free-agent corner, who hasn't stolen headlines for critical pass breakups or momentum-stopping picks. In the red zone during 11-on-11s, Woolen got beat by Dontayion Wicks on a quick out to the right side for a touchdown on virtually the same route that McWilliams snared his interception against Hollywood Brown. Maybe Woolen got turned around badly, it didn't appear that Wicks put a lethal cut on him, but Woolen's back was facing Wicks as the receiver easily plucked the 5-yard TD throw from Hurts.

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