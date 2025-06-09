More Culture:

June 09, 2025

Which past winner in the Herr's Flavored by Philly potato chip contest should become permanently available?

The Chester County-based snack brand is having a tournament of champions for its fourth showdown of locally inspired flavors.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Herr's Flavored by Philly potato chip competition this year will pit the past three winners against one another with the top choice becoming permanently available. Long Hot & Sharp Provolone, Tomato Pie and Special Hot Stromboli chips battle through public voting, which begins Monday.

Herr's is attempting to find the best of the best for this year's Flavored by Philly competition. 

The Chester County-based snack brand is unleashing a tournament of champions setup for its fourth public voting for locally inspired potato chip flavors, pitting the past three winners against one another with the top choice becoming a permanent flavor for the company, which primarily distributes in the region.

Voting begins at 9 a.m. Monday and runs through Aug. 4. Chip fans can vote hereAs a refresher, here are the previous champs who will be duking it out:

• 2022 winner: Long Hots & Sharp Provolone 

• 2023 winner: Tomato Pie (inspired by Corropolese Bakery)

• 2024 winner: Special Hot Stromboli (inspired by Romano's Stromboli)

So, which one should the people of Philly rally around?

Last week, this fine contraption made its way to the PhillyVoice office:

The Herr's truck's back and it's better than ever.


Lovely branding.

I've tried each of these flavors for the previous competitions, but it's good to have a refresher, so the staff writers here dug in.

I love tomato pie. I truly do. Sometimes, you need to change it up from a standard pizza and it's perfect for a party setting where it can sit out at room temperature and still hit. Stromboli? It's a delicacy. A little stromboli action before a big Eagles game is what living's all about. Even with all that said, the clear-cut winner here is Long Hots & Sharp Provolone. It's like picking Jalen Hurts over Dak Prescott and Jayden Daniels. There's not a lot of thinking to do. 

To be fair, not all of these selections are what I would've voted for in past years. I was partial to the Mike's BBQ's Korean BBQ Wings flavor in 2023. Still, we're working with what we've got and the Long Hots & Sharp Provolone chips have a nice kick to them. 

For a future Flavored by Philly competition, I have two suggestions for flavors that I hold close to my heart. 

The first is for the Pub on Passyunk East's Pete's sauce wings. In full disclosure, I went on my first date with my wife at the P.O.P.E., so I am partial to them (and, no, I did not eat wings on a first date like a slob). I've only discovered the Pete's sauce wings more recently and they are some of my favorite in the city. It's a hot-smoky-sweet concoction that's a welcomed move away from traditional (though still good) Buffalo wings. 

The second comes from Lucky's Last Chance, the phenomenal burger spot that has spaces in Queen Village, Manayunk and Roxborough. It's their award-winning PB & Bacon Burger. Too outside the box? Let's get weird with it. I was a little apprehensive the first time I tried this burger some years back, but it's just an unreal blend of sweet and savory. Lucky's Last Chance describes the burger as a "childhood favorite with an adult twist." It comes with peanut butter, American cheese, and bacon with a side of grape jelly.

Maybe the latter option is a little too much for Herr's, but, hey, it's just one Philadelphian's opinion. 

Follow Shamus on X: @shamus_clancy

Follow Shamus on Bluesky: @shamus

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

